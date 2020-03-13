MONTPELIER - Shortly after President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency, Gov. Phil Scott did the same in Vermont in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Scott’s executive order includes banning public gatherings of more than 250 people and limiting visitors to hospitals and eldercare facilities.
“The state, nation and world learn more about this new virus every single day. Public health officials and governments across the country are working to put what we learn into action because our top priority is to protect our people,” he said.
So far in the state there have been two confirmed cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. The second case was announced Wednesday. That person is said to be in critical condition. State officials said they are currently monitoring more than 200 people and 140 were tested Friday to see if they have the virus.
Scott’s order calls for restrictions on those who can visit nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and therapeutic community residences. Only medically necessary personnel and people visiting those receiving end of life care my go to those facilities in an effort to control the spread of the virus. Health experts say the older population are most at risk from this virus.
Hospitals have been ordered to develop visitation policies and procedures to restrict visitor access.
The order also ends any nonessential, out-of-state travel by state employees for state business. Those currently out of state will be receiving guidance on how to proceed.
It bars any public gatherings of more than 250 people, this includes churches and ski lodges. Scott said the hope is ski resorts will put policies in place to reduce the amount of people gathered together in once place so they can keep operating.
The ban does not apply to the normal operations of airports or bus or railway stations. It doesn’t apply to office environments or retail or grocery stores, where a large number of people may gather, but where it’s unusual for them to be in close proximity to each other.
“Every single one of us has an incredibly important role to play in this. We’re all in this together. We’re going to act together, and we are going to get through this together,” Scott said.
He said at this time he is not calling for pre-K through 12 schools to be shut down. Scott said he’s been told such an action would not be effective. He said that kind of step would be taken if there were community outbreaks, but that hasn’t been the case yet.
Scott’s order calls on school superintendents not to punish students for absences if parents or guardians have pulled the student out over concerns about the virus.
The order is in place until April 15, but Scott said it could be in place longer or shorter depending on how events unfold.
Across the state, scheduled events have been canceled or postponed. If you had planned to attend an event, be sure to call ahead.
