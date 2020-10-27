PLAINFIELD — Now that the town has picked a fix for the troubled intersection at Route 2 and Main Street, the state has resumed work on the project.
At the Select Board’s regular Monday night meeting, board member Tammy Farnham said she spoke with those at the Agency of Transportation about the intersection.
The issues with the spot, where Main Street dips down into the village at a bend in Route 2 marked by a single blinking yellow light, stem from poor sight lines, and the slope down onto Main Street can be especially hazardous in winter because of ice and snow. The intersection also sits in Plainfield’s village, which is a designated historic district.
The town had been presented with two fixes for the intersection: either overhaul it entirely and create a T-intersection with traffic lights or a limited reconstruction of the center island at the intersection, including altering a guardrail on the island that residents say makes sight lines worse. Some in town, particularly those in the lower village, opposed the larger project because the bridge there would need to be shut down for about 3 months, or six weeks if there is night work.
The town sent out a survey asking for feedback for the project and nearly 70% of those that responded picked the major fix. The board moved two weeks ago to go forward with the larger project on a 2-1 vote.
Farnham said Monday the state has started digging bore holes looking for the ledge that’s underneath the road. She said the digging is expected to go on all week and Route 2 will be down to one lane periodically while that work goes on.
She said she has expressed to the state the concern some have about the bridge closure. Fire Chief Greg Light has said he’s opposed to shutting the bridge down because the fire station is in the lower village so fire crews there wouldn’t have access to the upper village. Those at the Plainfield Co-op have said the bridge closure will have a significant negative impact on that business.
Farnham said officials are now working on just how long the bridge closure will be, what the emergency plan looks like and what detours there may be.
“We’re going to have monthly meetings just to try and figure out where the state is and then as we get further into the project, or as needed, we’ll increase those meetings with the state,” she said.
Another wrinkle for the project is the town’s water and sewer lines run under the road the state wants to replace. Those lines might need to be moved and the town or the water and sewer users could be on the hook for that cost.
Farnham said the state is looking into what it will cost to address those lines with the hopes of having more information for the board by its Nov. 9 meeting.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
