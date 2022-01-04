BARRE — The state has made its argument why a Plainfield man accused of sexually assaulting children should be held without bail.
Anthony Joseph Bagalio, 57, has been charged in Washington County criminal court in Barre with felony counts of aggravated repeated sexual assault and sexual assault on a victim younger than 13, two felony counts of sexual assault, two felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and a felony count of cruelty to a child by subjecting them to sexual conduct. Bagalio has pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted on the sexual assault charges, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.
According to court records, Bagalio had sexually assaulted multiple children through a period of years. His youngest victim was said to be 3 years old. Police said one victim reported Bagalio had sexually assaulted the child hundreds of times starting when she was 7 years old. A third victim reported he had sexually abused her when she was a teenager, according to court records.
Police said they have spoken with a fourth victim who has said she also was sexually abused by Bagalio when she was a child and that abuse took place years ago. Deputy State’s Attorney Bridget Grace said he cannot be charged for those incidents because the statute of limitations has run out.
Grace had filed a motion asking Bagalio to be held without bail stating there are no conditions of release that would assure public safety and he has demonstrated a desire to evade the charges against him. He is currently held at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury on $50,000 bail. A hearing on the motion took place Tuesday.
Grace played an audio recording from police during which the third victim described via phone the abuse she said Bagalio subjected her to and reported this occurred “no more than a dozen times and no less than a handful of times.” She recalled an incident during whcih Bagalio was molesting her and a family member walked into the room so Bagalio panicked and put the victim on his lap.
Attorney Ember Tilton, who represents Bagalio, took issue with the sworn statement being taken by police over the phone instead of in writing and signed by a witness. He said he didn’t know who else was in the room with the victim when she was talking with police and it wasn’t clear to him that the victim identified the perpetrator as Bagalio, stating she had referred to her abuser as “Tony.” Tilton said in presenting its evidence in support of the motion, the state could have had the victim come to court and testify instead of submitting the recording.
Grace said Tilton can depose the victim as part of the criminal proceeding. She said her office tries to limit how much victims of crimes have to testify in court because doing so can be damaging for them. The prosecutor said if the victim were lying in what she told police, the state can charge her with giving false information to law enforcement. She said there is no case law stating a sworn statement can’t be taken over the phone.
Bagalio was supposed to be arraigned on two of the sexual assault charges last week after being arraigned on the other charges earlier last month. But he failed to appear after an apparent suicide attempt the day of his arraignment. Grace submitted Bagalio’s suicide note as part of the evidence in support of her motion in which he told anyone who found him to call 911 and to tell a family member to come take care of his things. Police said a family member found Bagalio unresponsive, thought he was dead and called 911. He was not dead and was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment until he was released from the hospital and arraigned on Dec. 30.
Judge Kevin Griffin asked for more details about what Bagalio did to himself. Grace said it was her understanding that Bagalio had overdosed, though she didn’t say on what. Tilton said he assumed Bagalio had tried to use vehicle exhaust where asphyxiation was involved.
Either way, Grace said this attempt showed Bagalio took “drastic measures to avoid prosecution.”
Tilton said his client no longer wants to end his life. He said Bagalio’s family is supportive of him and a family member is willing to live with Bagalio should he be released.
The judge noted the state did not ask for Bagalio to be held without bail when he was initially arraigned on two counts of sexual assault and other crimes Dec. 16. Griffin said the state was satisfied with releasing Bagalio on conditions in that case and the newest charges involve abuse that took place years before the abuse alleged in the Dec. 16 charges. Grace said the state decided to request Bagalio be held without bail in the newest case because it was not aware in the previous case about other victims and an apparent pattern of behavior by Bagalio in which he sexually abuses young girls he has access to.
Griffin said he would take the matter under advisement and issue a written decision as soon as possible.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.