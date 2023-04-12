BARRE TOWN — The town’s engineer has reported the state is aware that town officials aren’t happy about the sizable sum they need to come up with to bring a handful of town developments into compliance for state stormwater permits.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the select board heard from Josh Martineau, the town’s engineer. Martineau was there to give his quarterly department head report.
Board member Norma Malone asked Martineau about the current status of the town’s stormwater permits for eight subdivisions.
Earlier this year, the town was told by its consultant that those subdivisions need new stormwater permits. The subdivisions are Maple Ridge Common, Miller’s Wood, Sugarwoods, Cobble Hill Meadows, Countryside Estates, the Wilson Industrial Park, Wildersburg and the Stone Mountain properties on Conti Circle.
The permit for Maple Ridge expired before the other permits. Work is currently underway to renew that permit, with a notice of intent from the town expected to be filed by July.
Stormwater upgrades for the Wildersburg subdivision are being done through a public-private partnership, with the state using pandemic relief dollars to pay for the engineering work for that permit.
The town has been told by its consultant that it needs to come up with about $770,000 just for the engineering work for the seven remaining permits. That’s because these subdivisions fall under the state’s “3-acre rule.” The subdivisions all have more than 3 acres of impervious surface. They must now conform to 2017 standards for stormwater mitigation in order to obtain new permits from the state.
And because the town has historically agreed to take over a subdivision’s infrastructure once that development is complete, that financial burden falls squarely on the town.
Town Manager Carl Rogers said at Tuesday’s meeting this appears to be a new process because questions have been coming up. Rogers said the town submitted paperwork for the Cobble Hill Meadows development. He said he was then contacted by someone from the state asking whether the town was sure it wanted to do that as the sole permitee. Rogers said he was told that could cause problems down the road if the stormwater work involves going onto private property.
Rogers said he then reached out to the town’s consultant, asking how the town is supposed to know it needs to get homeowners involved in the process for a specific permit.
He asked, “What are the rules of the game?”
Rogers said the consultant responded they also didn’t know what the rules were according to the state.
“They just don’t know,” he said. “How are we supposed to know if we should try to include every property owner in that subdivision?”
Board chair Paul White noted there is no homeowners association for that subdivision, so the town would have to contact every property owner there.
The engineering plans laying out the improvements for the developments to bring them up to current standards need to be full and complete plans, also known as 100% plans. Rogers suggested, as had been suggested previously, that the state only require partial plans showing if the work is feasible first, before moving forward with the work.
After town officials publicly bemoaned the $770,000 estimate they are looking at for engineering work, Martineau said he, too, was contacted by the state and was asked what the town needed for money. He said he told the state he estimated it would cost about $5 million total to obtain the new permits, including the construction work needed to bring the developments into compliance.
“And then they gave us some options that we already knew about for funding,” Martineau said.
Emails provided to The Times Argus by the town show on March 9, Meagan Koss, the drinking water state revolving fund project developer with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, sent Martineau an email listing possible funding sources. Koss noted there are pandemic relief funds available that could cover up to $20,000 for engineering costs related to the permits, plus an additional $49,999 to help cover the cost of the permit.
She said more pandemic relief funds could be available in the future, with details to be announced as the program develops.
Koss also suggested a Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan. She said the town would need to obtain a qualified engineer that met certain criteria in order to be approved for such a loan.
Martineau said, “So the state is very aware that we’re not happy.”
Board members responded with some version of “Good.”
Malone said, “Because we’re not alone in this.”
Board members then listed off other towns likely in a similar boat with their own subdivisions, including Derby, Rutland Town, Stowe, Waterbury and Williston.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
