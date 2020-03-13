MONTPELIER – Legislative leaders announced Friday that the State House will be shut down for a week due to the coronavirus crisis.
The decision followed a meeting of the Joint Rules Committee Friday and the shutdown could be extended.
The committee will meet again later today to further discuss when lawmakers might return and both chambers of the Legislature are expected to vote later this afternoon to adjourn until at least Tuesday, March 24.
The State House will be closed to everyone, except the Capitol Police, and no one, including lawmakers, staff and members of the public, will be admitted.
The announcement came on the day of crossover of bills between both chambers of the legislature, when lawmakers would normally be staying late to finish their work.
The shutdown is to allow the State House to be sanitized during lawmakers’ absence and state employees who work in the building will be paid at their normal rate, according to legislative leaders.
And what about the elementary and high schools?
