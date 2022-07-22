MONTPELIER — A company has been fined by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources because the agency said the company cleared trees and placed fill in a wetland on its Marshfield property.
According to a news release, The Forest Farmers LLC, was fined $6,750. The release stated between summer 2018 and winter 2019, the company constructed a sugarhouse and wastewater disposal system on the property. The agency said the tree clearing, soil disturbance and fill associated with the work impacted nearly 37,000 square feet of the wetland and 50-foot buffer area.
