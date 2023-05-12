BERLIN — The state’s annual equipment auction will take place Saturday at the Agency of Transportation garage on Route 302 in Berlin.
According to a news release, the auction will feature an assortment of state vehicles and equipment. It starts at 10 a.m. The event also will feature a sales booth with surplus “airport sharps,” or items seized from people at airports, with the booth open from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
