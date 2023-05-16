MONTPELIER — The Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation announced Monday that Vermont is experiencing high and very high fire danger due to drier than normal weather conditions. As a result, FPR is reminding the public to exercise caution and follow all state laws and local ordinances regarding open burning.

The department notes open burning requires a permit from a town forest fire warden. Vermonters should always check with their town forest fire warden before burning.

