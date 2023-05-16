MONTPELIER — The Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation announced Monday that Vermont is experiencing high and very high fire danger due to drier than normal weather conditions. As a result, FPR is reminding the public to exercise caution and follow all state laws and local ordinances regarding open burning.
The department notes open burning requires a permit from a town forest fire warden. Vermonters should always check with their town forest fire warden before burning.
According to FPR, most areas in Vermont have been 1 inch below normal rainfall for the past two weeks, with the last measurable rain occurring on May 3.
The weather forecasted throughout the next few weeks does not indicate any signs of relief, with little to no precipitation forecasted, the department said. The dry conditions call for extra attention when open burning — particularly with campfires — to reduce the risk of wildland fires.
Increased awareness can help limit the occurrence of wildland fires. Help prevent wildfires by following these simple guidelines:
— Be aware of the current weather conditions before igniting a fire.
— Understand open burning laws.
— Obtain a permit from your Town Forest Fire Warden.
— Never leave an open fire unattended.
— Never build a campfire on top of duff.
— Use a camp stove to prevent escaped fires.
— Extinguish fires completely before leaving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.