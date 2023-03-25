Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

