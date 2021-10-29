MONTPELIER — While acknowledging there's still plenty of work to be done, officials Friday celebrated the success of the state's push for more afterschool and summer programs for children.
Holly Morehouse is the executive director of Vermont Afterschool, a statewide nonprofit focused on supporting and sustaining learning opportunities outside of the school day. Morehouse said during an event held at the Vermont History Museum that this week, communities across the country have been participating in “Lights on Afterschool,” a celebration of afterschool and summer programs for kids that's been taking place since 2000.
She said those in Vermont are celebrating as well.
“We're celebrating today because afterschool programs offer a better way to serve our youth. Decades of research demonstrate the benefits of afterschool and summer programs for youth of all ages. Studies show that children and youth in afterschool programs attend school more often, get better grades and are more likely to graduate,” she said.
In April, officials announced a plan to give kids things to do during the summer after being cooped up for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. That effort was fueled by $71 million from federal pandemic relief funds the state will receive over three years for summer and afterschool programs.
Morehouse said this past summer 93 programs received funding for 12,877 children and youth. She said 238 weeks of summer programming were funded and 492 summer jobs were created for youth in high school and college.
“This effort showed us that we can do this,” she said.
A handful of students at Friday's event talked about the fun they had taking part in programs and how they became more involved and interested in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, collectively referred to as STEAM.
But Morehouse said there is still work to be done. She said a study showed one in four Vermont youth who want to participate in a summer program don't have access. Morehouse said 39% of youth who want to partake in an afterschool program don't have one available to them.
To that end, Gov. Phil Scott announced he signed an executive order Friday that would create a task force to build on the work from this past summer. Scott said the task force is charged with the continued development of a statewide system to provide choices and opportunities for children from kindergarten through high school.
“We need to build on what we already know works and make it stronger. Making sure any Vermont kid who wants it has options for after school and summertime,” he said.
The governor said the state Agency of Education will work with Vermont Afterschool and the task force to stand up a program for the 2022-23 school year. He said this program will reduce the gaps that currently exist. Scott said details of that effort will be coming soon.
“Our hope is, this will be part of a multi-year effort to move us towards a true universal afterschool program for all kids that looks at the future. With input from our youth,” Scott said.
Sen. Bernie Sanders and the rest of Vermont's Congressional delegation were recognized for their efforts to secure the funding needed for these programs. Sanders was in attendance for Friday's event and said the United States is far behind other countries in how children are treated. He said until recently, the U.S. had the highest rate of childhood poverty among major countries.
“I have to say that I think our child care system is dysfunctional and we have had only, as a nation, scattered afterschool programs,” he said.
Sanders said he's happy there has been significant progress on addressing the needs of children during the past year.
He said he's never understood what parents were expected to do with their kids when school gets out at 2:30 or 3 p.m. and the parents are still working.
“You need strong afterschool programs, and I think we are making progress in the state,” Sanders said.
While the details are still being ironed out, Sanders said the hope is the current social spending bill being worked on in Washington D.C. will include funding for universal pre-kindergarten.
“That means that every kid in the state of Vermont, 3- or 4-year-olds, will be able to go to free universal public education,” he said.
Sanders said there are also plans for $300 to $400 billion for child care so no working family pays more than 7% of their household income. He said right now it costs about $15,000 a year for child care in Vermont so a family making $60,000 is paying 25%.
In keeping with the “Lights on Afterschool” theme, Sanders and Scott plugged in a wooden “thingamajig” in the shape of the state of Vermont with lights placed in every spot with a summer program. The display included photos of children taking part in activities at those programs.
They were also presented with capes that read “After School Hero” for their efforts to increase funding and access for summer and afterschool programs. Sen. Andrew Perchlik, D/P-Washington County, and Rep. Kelly Pajala, I-Londonderry, also received capes for their work on a task force created in 2020 to help start the effort of increased programs for children.
