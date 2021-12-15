BARRE — The state Board of Education just blessed a plan to create Vermont’s newest school district, setting the stage for Town Meeting Day votes in the 18 communities served by the Central Vermont Career Center.
The unanimous vote came during the board’s Wednesday meeting — one during which members of a committee of area school officials successfully pitched a proposal that calls for the Barre-based career center to become its own school district governed by its own regional board.
That hasn’t been the case since the career center opened under a different name at Spaulding High School more than 50 years ago.
Through the years the center has been run by a parade of school boards in Barre. Originally the responsibility of what was then the Barre City School Board, oversight of the career center shifted to what was then the Spaulding High School Board following a merger that was approved by voters in Barre and Barre Town in 1987. The torch was passed again after the state-imposed merger that created the Barre Unified Union School District and extinguished previously autonomous school districts in Barre and Barre Town, as well as the Spaulding Union District.
The career center has been a regional resource since its inception — a fact that has been reflected in its evolving names, but not in its governance structure.
Based on Wednesday’s decision that may soon change.
The state board’s approval was the penultimate hurdle in a consultant-led process that was launched back in April. Now its up to the voters in six area school districts — Barre, Cabot, Harwood, Montpelier-Roxbury, Twinfield and Washington Central — that are collectively composed of 18 towns.
That list is long and diverse. It includes both Barres — the city and the town — as well as Montpelier and Roxbury. Washington Central’s five towns — Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester — will be asked to weigh in and so will the six towns — Duxbury, Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield, Warren and Waterbury — in the nearby Harwood district. Twinfield’s two towns — Plainfield and Marshfield will get to vote and so will Cabot.
Despite logistical concerns raised by Barre City Clerk Carol Dawes, the committee reaffirmed its plan to transport ballots from all 18 towns to Barre where they would be mixed together before being counted — producing one up-or-down result.
Dawes told members of the state board that wasn’t her preference and was awaiting a legal opinion she hoped would avert the need for clerks to transport ballots to Barre after dealing with local elections of their own on a night when weather could be iffy.
Though Dawes said she saw some value in each town reporting individual results, she appreciated the committee’s concern it could be divisive.
Flor Diaz-Smith, who serves as chair of the committee, as well as the Washington Central School Board, told members of the state board the committee strongly believed ballots should be commingled and that was reflected in its 8-1 vote to reaffirm that position after considering Dawes’ concerns earlier in the week.
Armed with the state board’s blessing, the committee will prepare for what amounts to a pass-fail test for what would, at least initially, be the Central Vermont Career Center School District if the Town Meeting Day vote is favorable.
Though six of the 10 seats on the proposed school board would be appointed delegates from each of the six participating boards, four others — one from each of the four largest districts — would be collectively elected by voters in all 18 towns on Town Meeting Day.
The proposal guarantees all six districts will have a voice on the regional board and that the Barre, Harwood, Montpelier-Roxbury and Washington Central districts — will each have two.
Those elected to serve will only be seated if the ballot initiative calling for the creation of the new school district passes.
Though most Vermont career centers — there are 11 in all — are still run by the boards responsible for the operation of their host schools, there are three exceptions.
Career centers in Bennington, Middlebury and Springfield are all now separately governed, while still tethered to the high schools that hosted them.
Oliver Olsen, chair of the state board, said the last of those requests was approved in 2004 and noted the oddity of the possible creation of a new school district in the aftermath of a contentious consolidation process that radically reduced how many there are in Vermont.
Though some of its members asked questions, none voiced serious concern and all agreed the committee’s proposal is “in the best interest of the students and the region.”
Voters in the region will decide whether they concur in March.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
