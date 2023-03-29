MONTPELIER — A new report from the state auditor claims Vermont regulators aren’t inspecting adult care facilities as often as they should, nor are they consistently following up on cases where problems are found.

The full report can be found online at auditor.vermont.gov under “performance audits.” It looks at the work of the Division of Licensing and Protection within the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL).

