MONTPELIER — A new report from the state auditor claims Vermont regulators aren’t inspecting adult care facilities as often as they should, nor are they consistently following up on cases where problems are found.
The full report can be found online at auditor.vermont.gov under “performance audits.” It looks at the work of the Division of Licensing and Protection within the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL).
State Auditor Doug Hoffer said Wednesday some of the issues found related to differences between how and how often DAIL inspects federally regulated nursing homes versus how it looks at other types of senior care facilities.
“Sometimes when they (DAIL) find that a facility is making multiple types of mistakes over time or the same mistakes year after year, or years after years, and/or people are getting hurt, it’s very, very rare that DAIL will fine them, and they certainly are authorized to do that,” said Hoffer.
There are three kinds of adult care facilities, nursing homes, assisted living residences (ALR), and residential care homes (RCH). According to the report, most nursing homes fall under federal regulations while the other two are under the state’s rules. DAIL, however, conducts inspections at nursing homes on behalf of federal regulators.
The goal of the audit was to see how many assisted living residences and residential care homes were identified by DAIL as not having substantially met requirements and to see what DAIL did in response to these instances. The audit looked at DAIL site visits that occurred between Jan. 1, 2016, and June 30, 2022.
According to Hoffer’s report, there were 691 site inspections during that period. Of those, “substantial noncompliance” was found in 363 of them, or about 53%.
The report claims that DAIL did not conduct annual inspections, as required by law, and that as of June 30, 15 facilities hadn’t been inspected since 2018.
According to the report, when DAIL found a problem, it gave the facility in question a timeline within which to correct the issue, but it didn’t take any action when the timeline wasn’t followed. The report says there were six inspections where severe problems were found, where a timeline to fix the problems was given, and where delays ranged from two days to 54 days.
The report claims that DAIL was faster when it came to the nursing home inspections it does on behalf of federal regulators.
“When the facilities are federally regulated nursing homes, DAIL is required to follow-up within 23 days of the inspection for the most serious deficiencies,” the report states. “However, DAIL took from 54 to 125 days to follow up on serious deficiencies at ALRs and RCHs, which included resident deaths, because DAIL has not established due dates for conducting followup inspections at ALRs and RCHs.”
The audit claims that DAIL’s ability to keep facilities compliant is hampered by how it counts uncorrected problems between inspections. It found 35 facilities that, while undergoing “licensure inspection” had deficiencies identified that had been found in previous inspections, but because licensure inspections are not follow-up inspections, these deficiencies weren’t counted as uncorrected.
“Therefore, due to this narrow and rigid interpretation, DAIL’s enforcement is limited to re-telling the facility to correct their deficiency,” the report states. “Effectively, a facility is granted more leniency for repeat mistakes based on the type of inspection.”
DAIL can do a number of things to compel a facility’s compliance, namely the banning of admitting new residents, or taking the facility’s operating license away. It can impose fines, too.
Between 2017 and 2019, DAIL fined five places, with penalties ranging from $600 to $70,000, but it didn’t impose any fines on any facility past 2019. During this period, DAIL did put eight facilities into receivership. Four of these were owned by one company, and three were owned by another.
Hoffer’s report makes a number of recommendations, most of them related to DAIL changing its inspection practices and creating a system to better conduct and follow up on inspections.
He said that DAIL has made some decisions about how often it does re-licensure inspections that conflict with state statutes.
“The other part of it is, statute says an assisted living care place or a residential care home has to be inspected when it is first licensed, it also says it has to be inspected every single year, and for reasons unclear, at some point DAIL ‘determined’ that since subsequent inspections are effectively re-licensure, they can do them every other year,” he said. “Well, it doesn’t say that in statute.”
The report contains a response from DAIL to the items raised by the audit. DAIL draws a distinction between licensure and re-licensure, hence, why it conducts re-licensure inspections every two years.
“By and large, we agree with the content of the report and the findings,” said DAIL Commissioner Monica White on Wednesday.
DAIL has been aware of some of these issues, she said, which was why it asked the Legislature to fund five new jobs within DAIL that would perform inspections. White said the Legislature agreed to put those in the 2023 fiscal year budget, and so far four people have been hired.
“I think, in this instance, the report validates the decision that we made last year to request additional resources in this area,” White said. “And it aligns with our plans for enhanced regulatory oversight for this body of providers, so we’re grateful for the state auditor’s office doing the audit and taking a look.”
