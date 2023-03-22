MONTPELIER — Between rising costs of labor and materials to the way the paperwork is done, Vermont’s state auditor has flagged 10 issues to think about as millions of dollars are spent on expanding broadband coverage.

State Auditor Doug Hoffer released a report on Tuesday, “Universal Broadband in Vermont: Managing Risk,” which can be found at auditor.vermont.gov online. It takes a look at work the Vermont Community Broadband Board has been doing and overseeing to get high-speed internet service available at every address in the state.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.