BERLIN — When it comes to Good Samaritan Haven’s bid to buy, redevelop and reopen the Twin City Motel as a hub for the homeless, the price of failure ticked up heading into the holiday weekend.
What was a refundable deposit on the Barre-Montpelier Road property isn’t any more. That deadline passed on Friday — less than 24 hours after a hastily arranged meeting of the Berlin Select Board turned out to be all talk and no action.
That wasn’t the plan, according to Rick DeAngelis, executive director of Good Samaritan Haven.
DeAngelis had hoped to check at least one more box off a daunting to-do list by securing the board’s endorsement before pushing more money into the middle of the table in what amounts to a multi-million dollar bet.
While the Select Board will have to sign off on the project for DeAngelis to eventually leverage operating funds from the state Department of Children & Families, that can’t happen until after all local permits for the project have been obtained.
DeAngelis discovered that after asking for the meeting, but before it convened and a short-handed board that has been cautiously supportive of the project was told it couldn’t yet do anything to help advance it.
It probably doesn’t matter, because unless it’s members were prepared to oppose the proposal, Friday’s deadline would have come and gone and the once refundable deposit would have become part of the price of pursuing a project about which DeAngelis and his all-volunteer board, feel strongly.
“We’re doing this because we think this has to be done,” DeAngelis said of a project that contemplates converting a well-run, family-owned motel into a much-needed short-term shelter for those who don’t have stable housing, or any housing at all.
It’s one that would be supervised round-the-clock and provide a range of services designed to help solve the homeless problem 38 residents at a time.
DeAngelis isn’t concerned about filling the 18 rooms in a motel Good Samaritan Haven doesn’t yet own, but hopes to.
“The demand is there,” he told the Berlin board last week.
What has DeAngelis slightly concerned is uncertainty over Good Samaritan Haven’s ability to finish what it started with the help of Downstreet Housing and Community Development. It’s why he was sweating that non-refundable deposit and why he is paying attention to the mounting costs associated with a project that still has some significant hurdles to clear.
“It’s an enormous risk for a very small organization,” DeAngelis said.
Though the deposit was less than $30,000, DeAngelis said it’s in that neighborhood and that’s real money to an organization that has been operating on a shoestring budget for 35 years.
“We’ve got more than $70,000 out there,” he said, noting architects cost money and so do engineers.
The property appraisal alone cost $5,000 and earlier this week they wrote they secured the additional sewer that will be needed by writing the town a check for nearly $15,000.
Downstreet, which has pulled off much bigger projects, understands that’s the price of admission. DeAngelis is still getting used to the idea.
“It’s a lot of money to spend just to be able to apply for a permit,” he said.
DeAngelis is looking to raise $300,000 in the community to improve the project’s chances of securing the $5 million it has requested from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board. That ask is currently “under review” and the board is expected to make a decision when it meets on June 23.
DeAngelis has that date circled on his calendar, along with June 15.
The latter date is when Berlin’s Development Review Board is scheduled to consider the application for the project. Assuming a permit is approved, then DeAngelis can go back to the Select Board for the letter of support he’ll need to secure operating money.
DeAngelis said he has been heartened by the outpouring of support for the project.
“It’s been overwhelming,” he said, noting that was true of those who wrote testimonials that were shared with the Select Board on Thursday and those, like David Sanguinetti and Bernie Chenette, who attended the virtual session to advocate for the project.
Sanguinetti and Chenette both live in Berlin and have long histories with Good Samaritan Haven, which has operated a homeless shelter on North Seminary Street in Barre, for the past 35 years.
“If anybody is going to run it (the proposed shelter) right I put my faith in the folks at the Good Sam,” Sanguinetti said.
Chenette, who spent two decades volunteering at the shelter in Barre, vouched the well-established non-profit.
“This is a well-run organization,” said Chenette, who served on the Good Samaritan Haven board for many years. “I think that bodes well.”
Others, including Ken Russell and Susan Britto, echoed their support for the organization and the project.
“Good Samaritan Haven gets it done,” said Russell, who serves on Montpelier’s Homelessness Task Force.
According to DeAngelis, Montpelier officials invited him to apply for funding from the city’s Housing Trust Fund.
“They recognize homelessness is a regional issue and it is going to impact the City of Montpelier,” he said.
DeAngelis said he took the city up on its offer and has submitted a “significant request” that, if approved, will help with the matching money he is confident can be raised to leverage funding request from the Vermont Housing Conservation Board.
