MONTPELIER — The stage is now set for primary elections that comes on the heels of a flurry of retirements and a once-in-a-decade redistricting process that altered the boundaries of some central Vermont legislative districts and literally divided one community — Williamstown.
While some districts didn’t change, several — including one Senate district that is now a bit bigger than Washington County and another that is smaller than Orange County — did.
However, a wave a retirements have helped fuel an unusual number of contested primaries around the region. In each of the past two elections cycles there were only two. This year there are five — one Republican contest and four involving Democrats.
There will be more turnover than that because the list of local lawmakers opting not to run this year is unusually long.
Sen. Anthony Pollina, D-Middlesex is stepping down. So are both Montpelier lawmakers — Mary Hooper and Warren Kitzmiller.
In Barre one incumbent — Rep. Peter Anthony — is running but fellow Democrat — Rep. Tommy Walz — isn’t. Neither is Rep. Rob LaClair, one of two Republican incumbents in Barre Town.
Rep. Janet Ancel, D-Calais, won’t be back and neither will Rep. Kimberly, D-Middlesex , or Rep. David Yacavone, D-Morristown.
Those departures have drawn fresh faces and sparked a few races that don’t all — thanks to redistricting — look the way had for the past decade.
Voters in some districts now have choices to make and while the August primary’s won’t completely fix the field, they will go a long way toward defining it.
Successful write-in campaigns could add names to the mix, and Independent and minor party candidates have more time to have their names added to the November ballots.
However, the deadline for Republicans, Democrats and Progressives was Thursday.
Washington County Senate
When it comes to a reconfigured Senate district that includes all of Washington County and now Stowe, Orange and Braintree, Democrats have work to do and Republicans not so much.
That’s because there is a crowded field of Democrats — including two of the three incumbents — vying to represent the party in November.
Republicans couldn’t manage a full slate for a county-wide race they haven’t won since Gov. Phil Scott won reelection as a state senator in 2008.
Whether that drought continues is a question that won’t be answered until November.
Barre Town Republican Dwayne Tucker is hoping the third time is the charm, after coming up short in 2018 and 2020 in a locale that has been dominated by Democrats for more than a decade. Northfield Republican Paul Bean is running for the first time and, like Tucker will advance in an uncontested primary.
Then there’s Democrats who have choices to make in an interesting race that, for the first time in 12 years, won’t include Anthony Pollina. One of Washington County’s three incumbent senators, Pollina opted not to run for a seventh term — fueling what has become a five-way race for three spots on the November ballot.
Sen. Ann Cummings, D-Montpelier is running for what would be her 14th term, while Sen. Andrew Perchlik is hoping to secure his third.
Both will have company on the just-expanded campaign trail that now includes two Orange County communities — Orange and Braintree — and one — Stowe — from Lamoille County.
Montpelier Mayor Anne Watson has entered the race as have Jeremy Hansen and Jared Duval.
A former member of the Berlin Select Board, Hansen is the founder of CVFiber and, until earlier this year, the long-time chair of its governing board.
Duval is a clean energy non-profit leader and former economic development director for Vermont.
The top three Democrats in a race that has never been run quite this way before, will earn the right to run again in November when Tucker and Bean will be tested and the field could expand to include Independent and third party candidates.
Washington-1
The Washington-1 legislative district still includes Berlin and neighboring Northfield and the latter community is still home to a pair of Republican lawmakers.
That isn’t likely to change this election season because Democrats have surrendered the district, there are no Progressives in contention and Rep. Anne Donahue appears headed for her 11th consecutive two-year term and Rep. Kenneth Goslant his third.
Donahue and Goslant are the only candidates who filed nominating petitions before Thursday’s deadline and theirs will be the only names on any ballot for the two seats they now hold during the Aug. 9 primaries.
Both will advance, as they did two years ago and two years before that. Barring a successful write-in candidacy or the timely entry of an Independent or other third party candidate, which wouldn’t be unprecedented, Donahue and Goslant won’t be sharing the campaign trail with any competitors between now and the November elections.
The dearth of Democrats comes two years after the party fielded three candidates for the two seats and was responsible for the district’s only contested primary. The winners — Northfield resident Denise MacMartin and Bob Lehmert of Berlin — both lost to Donahue and Goslant in November.
Washington-2
Thanks to redistricting, Washington 2 is the new Washington 7 this year, and while that might take some getting used to for voters in Duxbury, Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield and Warren (not to mention Barre Town) it isn’t the most notable change they can expect.
After serving 11 consecutive two-year terms, Rep. Maxine Grad, D-Moretown, decided not to try for an even dozen — leaving one incumbent — Rep. Kari Dolan, D-Waitsfield — in the field.
Dolan, a two-term lawmaker, is running for a third and, for the first time, will be joined in the race by a Moretown Democrat not named Grad.
Dolan and Darra Torre face an uncontested Democratic primary in a two-member district where no Republican has even run since 2016.
That won’t change this year, but a district that has a history of Independent candidates joining the race after the primaries are over can expect at least one — Fayston resident Rebecca Baruzzi — to be in the mix in November.
Washington-3
Both major parties will field a full slate of candidates in the two-member Washington-3 legislative district and Barre voters are literally a signature away from having to settle a contested Republican primary.
City Councilor Michael Deering announced his candidacy and filed his nominating petition Thursday afternoon and City Clerk Carol Dawes said one illegible signature is the only thing keeping him off the ballot.
Deering has until Tuesday to bring in the signature of one more Barre voter and Dawes said that could happen before the holiday weekend.
Assuming it does Deering will join former Washington County state’s attorney Tom Kelly and one-time City Council hopeful Brian Judd in a three-way race for the right to run for one of two seats in November.
The field is set on the Democratic side, though one of two incumbents won’t be on the ballot this year.
While Rep. Peter Anthony, D-Barre, is running for his third consecutive two-year term, Rep. Tommy Walz, D-Barre, chose not to run for his fifth.
When Walz announced his planned retirement in March, fellow Barre Democrat Jonathan Williams announced his candidacy.
Anthony and Williams will both advance in August and, assuming Deering submits another signature, will have to wait until after the voting is over on Aug. 9 to know which two Republicans they’ll face in November.
Washington-4
Republicans have again written off Montpelier, which is saying something in a year when both incumbent Democrats — Rep. Mary Hooper and Rep. Warren Kitzmiller — aren’t running for reelection.
Ten terms was enough for Kitzmiller and seven for Hooper and their decisions not to run again opened the door for a field of Democratic hopefuls that includes a sitting city councilor, a school board member, a former parks commissioner, a high school teacher and a high school student.
The student — Merrick Modun — isn’t a registered voter, but he is one of two student representatives on the Montpelier-Roxbury School Board and City Clerk John Odum said his name will be on the ballot in a crowded Democratic primary.
The field includes Council Conor Casey, former school director Ken Jones, Ethan Parke who has been a member and past chairman of the city’s elected Parks Commission, and Kate McCann, who lives in Montpelier and teaches math at U-32 Middle and High School in East Montpelier.
Two of the five will advance following the Aug. 9 primary and while — barring a successful write-in candidacy — no Republicans will join them on the ballot in November a perennial Progressive candidate will.
Though he has never won in November, Progressive Glennie Sewell has been on the ballot the last several election cycles and, Odum confirmed, will be again this year.
Washington-5
The only candidates running in the single-member Washington 5 legislative district this year are Democrats — three of them — and none of them is the incumbent.
Rep. Kimberly Jessup, D-Middlesex, decision not to run for a fourth two-year term in a district that includes East Montpelier and Middlesex has paved the way for a high stakes August primary.
The winner will advance and unless someone else enters the race, will be the only candidate on the ballot in November.
The field includes a pair of East Montpelier Democrats — Elanor “Ela” Chapin and Zach Sullivan — and Theo Kennedy from Middlesex.
Kennedy has twice-run for Washington County senate — coming up short in the Democratic primary in 2018 and again in 2022. Sullivan currently serves as chair of the East Montpelier Planning Commission and Chapin worked for the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board for nearly 15 years.
Washington-6
The boundaries of the three-town Washington-4 legislative district haven’t changed, but as is the case in several neighboring districts, voters in Calais, Marshfield and Plainfield will be sending a new representative to Montpelier in January.
Rep. Janet Ancel, D-Calais, has represented the three-town district since 2005, but has opted to retire, opening the door for a pair of Democrats — Marc Mihaly and Bram Towbin — who are vying for the right to replace her.
Mihaly currently serves on the select board in Calais and Towbin is a past member and chair of the Plainfield Select Board.
Towbin has run this race — as an Independent alternative to Ancel — before. Ancel won that competitive race, 1,408-999, in 2016 and hadn’t been challenged since.
With Ancel out, Towbin is back in — this time as a Democrat — setting the stage for a contested primary with Mihaly.
The winner will advance and face Calais Republican Tina Golon in November. Golon.
Golon, who came up short in her bid for a seat on the Calais Select Board earlier this year, was the only other candidate to file a nominating petition before Thursday’s deadline.
Washington-Orange
Barre Town’s run as the Washington-2 legislative district officially ended when the central Vermont’s second-largest community was paired with a sliver of Williamstown as part of the redistricting process.
That isn’t the only change in a district that hasn’t elected a Democrat since 1984.
Though Rep. Francis “Topper” McFaun, R-Barre Town, is running for what would be his 10th term, Rep. Rob LaClair, R-Barre Town, decided four was enough.
This year’s Republican field includes McFaun and Gina Galfetti. Both will advance to November following the uncontested primary in August.
Though Democrats sat out the last two election cycles, one — Melissa Battah — filed her nominating petition moments before Thursday’s deadline. Battah, who lost her bid for a seat on the Barre Unified Union School Board in March, will attempt to become the first Barre Town Democrat since Beth Tosh to win a legislative race in November.
Whoever is elected will represent Barre Town, as well as an adjoining portion of Williamstown.
Washington-Chittenden
The winds of change may be blowing in legislative districts all around it, but it looks like the same-old-same-old in the Washington-Chittenden legislative district that straddles two counties, is anchored by Waterbury and includes Bolton, Buel's Gore and Huntington.
The district’s boundaries haven’t changed. Both incumbents — Rep. Thomas Stevens, D-Waterbury, and Rep. Theresa Wood, D-Waterbury — are running in an uncontested primary in August.
As was the case two years ago they may face the challenge of a lone Republican, though Waterbury Town Clerk Carla Lawrence wasn’t saying who until after a petition that was missing a few signatures was amended.
Two years ago Brock Corderre became the first Republican since 2004 to run in the district. He lost that race to Stevens, who is now running for his eighth term and Wood, who was appointed in 2005 and now running for her fourth term.
Lamoille-Washington
One of two incumbents has opted to retire and the boundaries of the Lamoille-Washington legislative district have been redrawn to include a sliver of Stowe, but voters in Elmore, Morristown, Wooodbury and Worcester appear headed for a drama-free election cycle.
Only two candidates — both Democrats — filed nominating petitions in the two-member district by Thursday’s deadline.
One of them is Rep. Avram Patt, D-Worcester who is running for a fourth two-year term. The other is Morristown Democrat, Saudia Lamont.
Lamont stepped up even as Rep. David Yacavone, D-Morristown, indicated he would be stepping down rather than run for what would have been his fourth two year term.
Orange County Senate
Voters in most of Orange County will have to wait until November to settle a contested race for a seat in the state Senate.
There won’t be any decisions to make in August.
Sen. Mark MacDonald, D-Williamstown, is running unopposed as is his eventual Republican challenger, Brookfield lawyer John Klar.
Orange-1
The Orange-1 legislative districts lines have been redrawn, two towns — Chelsea and Williamstown — have been removed, setting the stage for a head-to-head rematch between an incumbent lawmaker and the man she beat two years ago.
That race will have to wait until November because in a district that will now elect one representative instead of two, the primaries won’t matter much.
Rep. Samantha Lefebvre, R-Orange is running unopposed in the four-town district that includes Corinth, Orange, Vershire and Washington.
So is Corinth Democrat and former lawmaker Carl Demrow.
Lefebvre effectively ended Demrow’s bid for a second term two years ago — finishing second in a six-way race in what was then a larger two-member district.
Demrow finished fourth in that race, which was won by two Republicans and included two Democrats, a Progressive and an Independent.
Now Lefebvre is running for her second term and Demrow is aiming to reclaim the seat he lost in a district that looks a lot different than it did in 2020.
Orange-3
Voters in Chelsea and most of Williamstown are now paired in the Orange-3 legislative district where there will be no contested primaries in August.
Rep. Rodney Graham, R-Williamstown, is running for what would be his fifth consecutive two-year term in a district that is considerably smaller than the one he has represented for the past eight years.
Graham won’t be challenged in the Republican primary and, like Williamstown Democrat Seth Keighley, will advance to the November election.
The two men, and any Independent or third-party candidates who may enter the race after the primaries, will square off in the general election.
