Stafford Technical Center students are using their engineering skills to make technology more accessible to people with disabilities.
Junior Ethan Dudley and senior Bryce Dyer recently developed and built a wearable assistive apparatus for smartphones.
The prototype was custom built for former Rutland City Mayor John Cassarino.
Cassarino, who was born without a left hand, said he often has difficulty using a smartphone.
He said he connected with the students through longtime friend Jack Adams, who works as curriculum integrationist at Stafford.
“In my car, (my phone) falls on the floor — I can’t get it. I have to get out (of the car) and get something to pick it up with,” said Cassarino.
The apparatus, which is secured to the forearm with Velcro straps, features a clamp attached to a moveable joint that securely holds the phone. When removed, it also functions as a freestanding tabletop smartphone holder. The base plate is made out of a flexible plastic called thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), which the students 3D printed onsite in Stafford Tech’s engineering lab.
Dudley said the project was an opportunity to give back.
“We took it on as, really, a project to do something for the community and help someone out,” he said.
Moreover, he said, it was a useful application of what they’ve been learning in the engineering program.
“It provided a learning experience because we got to understand 3D printers. I got to work with TPU. It’s very flexible (but) sometimes it can be finicky,” he said.
Dudley and Dyer used a computer-aided design program to develop the apparatus. Dudley said they went through five iterations before they landed on a design they liked. With each new iteration, he said they refined the design, making it less bulky and more comfortable.
In true engineer fashion, both Dudley and Dyer noted various tweaks and improvements they’d still like to make while presenting the apparatus to Cassarino last week.
“I think the only thing I really want to change about it is the D-rings. They’re kind of bulky,” Dudley said, referring to the rings that hold the Velcro straps in place.
Cassarino said he was pleased with the finished product. He said he has used various assistive prosthetics in the past, such as for playing golf, but often finds them uncomfortable.
“It was always a problem making sure that they could stay on,” he said.
He said he was impressed with how far prosthetic designs have come through the years thanks to advances in technology.
“It’s amazing what people can come up with today,” he said. “I appreciate what these guys are doing.”
STC engineering instructor Dan Arensmeyer said Dudley and Dyer weren’t the only students working on projects to help people with disabilities.
Other students in the program recently used 3D-printed materials to build a fixed countertop organizer for an individual with Parkinson’s disease.
“They’re very happy with it. It works well,” he said.
Another student has been working on a prototype for a hydraulic-powered device that attaches to a person’s legs to assist with walking.
Arensmeyer said he’s been pleased with how innovative students have become when using 3D-printing technology.
“They’re not just downloading stuff from the internet and printing it. They’re actually designing it, doing the iterative process of improvements and then coming up with a new product,” he said.
Arensmeyer said creating custom devices such as these has potential to be a growth business.
“There are probably a lot of people out there that could use some sort of assistive device but everybody’s different so it’s almost needed to make it custom to get exactly what’s best for that individual,” he said.
