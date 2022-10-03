BARRE — A persistent staffing shortage, which has had school districts around the region on yellow alert since classes resumed in late-August, reached a tipping point in two of them on Monday.

A lack of staff shuttered Spaulding High School in Barre for the day and prompted the noon dismissal of students from U-32 Middle and High School in nearby East Montpelier.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.