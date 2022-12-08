While many towns are looking for more hours from their local sheriff departments, the labor shortage has sheriffs being careful about what they promise.
Washington County Sheriff Samuel Hill, who plans to retire in January, said his department’s staffing problems have been around for a few years now. He said on Thursday that about five years ago, he had to end the security contracts for the local criminal and family courts.
“The only court contract we have, currently, is the one person in civil court, just because we don’t have the staffing,” he said.
Between last September and this spring, he said, the department had to drop patrol contracts for lack of a full-time deputy. That spot has since been filled, but that leaves a problem with part-time staff.
“The issue we have is that we don’t have the depth of part-time deputies, so it’s hard to backfill, it’s hard to take on other contractors or to help fill the patrol contracts without the extra deputies,” said Hill.
Since he became sheriff in 2004, he said he has seen the staffing levels dip by nearly 40%.
Towns in Washington County have been looking for more patrol hours from the sheriff’s department, Hill said, but not all of their needs can be met given the current number of deputies.
“Moretown just came back on with us and we took a limited contract, not what they would have liked to see, and that was based on manpower,” Hill said.
The pandemic had led to labor woes in nearly all sectors, and even before then Vermont had a low unemployment rate. Many municipal police departments and even state police have said it’s harder to find officers now.
Hill said for many, it’s the demands of the job that cause them to leave after undergoing the required training. Police have to work nights, weekends and holidays, and for many it’s not worth it.
“You can talk with people about that, and they all will say they understand, but it’s different when you’re not home,” he said.
Rutland County Sheriff David Fox spoke to the Wallingford Select Board earlier this week about possibly increasing the number of hours in its patrol contract.
Fox advised Wallingford to budget for the hours it wants and then when it gets closer to July 1 — when the new contracts will become active — he’ll have a better idea what his staffing levels actually are and if those needs can be met.
He said he’s expecting his contract rates to increase between 3% and 5% this year, mainly to account for annual rises in overhead costs.
“I’m hoping to increase my staff,” he said. “I’ve spoken with a couple people this week that I think I can bring on to the department so that will give us a little bit of relief. We’ve got a couple out with some medical stuff, long-term. They’ll be back but I don’t know when.”
Most towns are looking to the department for enforcement on speeding and other motor vehicle-related laws, Fox said, but deputies will respond to any police call while they’re on duty.
These can range from domestic assaults to thefts. Fox said that traffic stops can likewise lead to arrests over outstanding warrants, suspended licenses and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The department’s call volume is definitely up, he said. Towns are looking for more patrol hours and he’s had to be careful about accepting jobs given the low staffing levels. Some towns, Fox said, are asking that deputies be on at night, or more often.
