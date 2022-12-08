Rutland County Sheriff
Buy Now

A Rutland County Sheriff’s Department cruiser is seen on patrol recently. Sheriff’s departments around the state are facing staffing shortages that are making it difficult for them to contract with towns.

 Photo by Brenna Jepson

While many towns are looking for more hours from their local sheriff departments, the labor shortage has sheriffs being careful about what they promise.

Washington County Sheriff Samuel Hill, who plans to retire in January, said his department’s staffing problems have been around for a few years now. He said on Thursday that about five years ago, he had to end the security contracts for the local criminal and family courts.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.