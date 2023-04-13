MONTPELIER — Hoping to finally make headway on finding a permanent home for a local homeless shelter, city councilors were told Wednesday night that picking a place is the least of their problems.
Even as councilors were requesting more information about the potential for using the recreation center on Barre Street as an emergency shelter, Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of Good Samaritan Haven, warned there were higher hurdles.
“I hate to burst everybody’s bubble, but you’re focusing on the easiest part — the real estate,” he said.
DeAngelis told councilors settling on a location to open a shelter was one thing. Safely operating it was another.
The latter, DeAngelis said, has become even more challenging in the wake of last week’s murder of a shelter coordinator in Brattleboro and the February stabbing of his son, who was staffing the warming shelter at Montpelier’s transit center at the time.
DeAngelis said those “two brutal events” have underscored the “tension” between operating a shelter that feels welcoming while acknowledging some of the people it serves are prone to unpredictable and sometimes dangerous behaviors.
According to DeAngelis, that doesn’t make recruiting staff any easier, highlights the need for a “robust staffing plan,” and will likely require offering higher wages.
“Where’s that money going to come from?” he asked.
The answer, DeAngelis said, likely will require the city to pay for at least some of the ongoing operational expenses for a shelter he thinks is a good idea.
It’s one, that coupled with a “robust street outreach program,” DeAngelis said Good Samaritan Haven would entertain taking on if safety-related concerns can be addressed.
“We want to work with the city … but it’s got to be done on our terms if we’re going to be the operator,” he said.
DeAngelis, who serves on the city’s homelessness task force and runs an organization that now operates shelters in Barre, Barre Town and Berlin, said creating one in Montpelier makes sense. However, he said, he was skeptical of a consultant’s companion recommendation the city create a service hub for unhoused residents and possibly co-locate it with the shelter.
DeAngelis said the housing hub isn’t something Good Samaritan Haven would have interest in operating, and said he wasn’t sure it would attract those who provide services, or those who need them.
DeAngelis joined a conversation that started with councilors generally agreeing the recreation center should remain in the mix as a possible site for an emergency shelter when Councilor Lauren Hierl raised the question of staffing.
Hierl said the city couldn’t necessarily count on past partnerships and shouldn’t wait until settling on a location to confront operational questions.
“Let’s start answering those as soon as possible … so (it) doesn’t become the next crisis,” she said.
Enter DeAngelis, whose comments had Councilor Cary Brown wondering why they weren’t reflected in the consultant’s report.
“I’m finding myself feeling a little uncertain right now about how to proceed,” Brown said.
Carolyn Ridpath, who also serves on the homelessness task force, urged councilors to “keep it simple” and focus on issues that would need to be addressed in order for the recreation center to serve as an overflow shelter next winter.
Page Guertin expressed a similar sentiment, suggesting “dual use” of the center might require adjusting its hours for recreational purposes, but likely wouldn’t trigger the need to remove lead and asbestos from the well-used building.
“We’ve had kids playing basketball and adults playing pickleball (there) for years asbestos and lead notwithstanding,” she said, endorsing Ridpath’s plan to install a lift at the rear entrance to address accessibility issues and limit interior work only to what is needed for what would be a sometimes shelter.
Councilor Sal Alfano said he hadn’t written off the recreation center as a possible shelter, wasn’t convinced yet another architectural study was needed to flag previously identified problems, and was curious what it would cost to implement Ridpath’s plan.
“We have a good location, we just need to take some action on it,” he said.
Councilor Tim Heney agreed the recreation center was a possible solution to an identified problem.
Councilor Dona Bate worried about the potentially high cost of lead and asbestos abatement.
Councilors agreed obtaining a cost estimate for work that is necessary to enable the building to function as an emergency shelter was the next step.
Asked whether he could visualize the recreation center also serving as and emergency shelter, DeAngelis said “yes,” with a caveat. The two uses, he said, would have to be separate.
“I would not want to be mixing the general public with a high-needs population of people,” he said. “I think that would be a mistake.”
Otherwise, DeAngelis said, while the Barre Street building isn’t optimal, it has many of the attributes — including size, showers and restrooms — for an emergency shelter.
