BARRE — A St. Johnsbury man is accused of assaulting a woman on at least three different occasions.
Derek F. Hackett, 29, pleaded not guilty via phone Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, two felony counts of second-degree aggravated domestic assault, a felony count of second-degree unlawful restraint, a felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling, two misdemeanor counts of interference with access to emergency services, two misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release and a misdemeanor count of unlawful mischief. If convicted, Hackett faces a maximum sentence of 58 and a half years in prison. He was ordered held without bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Sgt. Chad Bassette, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit a domestic assault was reported at the Hilltop Inn on Nov. 21. Bassette said Hackett had bitten the victim’s arm and kicked her in the ribs. The victim told police Hackett had also taken her cellphone and smashed it.
He said a records check showed Hackett has conditions of release in place stating he could not have contact with the victim. The conditions were issued due to a misdemeanor domestic assault charge Hackett is facing out of Caledonia County, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty to that charge on Nov. 2.
Bassette said Hackett had fled the inn in Berlin prior to police arriving on scene.
Officer Daniel W. Withrow, also of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit another domestic disturbance was reported at the Hilltop on Friday. Withrow said staff at the inn called police on behalf of the victim who reported Hackett had gotten into her room.
The officer said he located the victim at the inn and she had bruising around her left eye. She told Withrow Hackett had caused the injury, according to court records. The victim reported Hackett had punched her in the head multiple times. She also reported Hackett had been keeping her from leaving and reporting the abuse by blocking the doorway in her room.
The victim reported Hackett may have still been in her room, according to court records. Withrow said he went to the room and it sounded like someone was moving furniture inside. He said he and another officer went inside the room and a chair was pushed up against the door. Withrow said the room had drug paraphernalia strewn around and it appeared Hackett had fled through the window.
The officer said Hackett was found hiding in the woods near the inn.
Withrow said the victim went to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment for her injuries and he was told she had suffered a dislocated jaw.
