WEST DANVILLE — A St. Johnsbury man who has been entering the Joe’s Pond Ice Out for years is said to be pretty pleased his persistence paid off.
“He’s delighted that he won,” Michelle Walker said of Mark Turner, who will soon receive a check for a little more than $5,000.
That’s a healthy return on Turner’s $1 investment, and Walker said he earned it this year.
“He (Turner) got the date and time right on the nose,” she said. “April 17 at 10:18 p.m.”
The guess guaranteed Turner at least a share of this year’s prize and after confirming none of the other entrants — there were more than 12,000 — got it precisely right, ice out organizers let him know he was entitled to half of the proceeds from ticket sales this year, less expenses.
The Joe’s Pond Association typically uses the other half to help pay for a Fourth of July fireworks display and underwrite water quality improvement initiatives.
Though a final decision hasn’t been made, Walker said the fireworks are “on hold” due to cost concerns.
“The price of fireworks has skyrocketed,” she said, noting at least some of the money will be used to pay a “greeter” at the state Department of Fish and Wildlife’s boat access on the pond. Having a person to inspect boats at the access helps prevent the spread of Eurasian milfoil and zebra mussels from making their way into the now unfrozen pond, where two pair of loons are already nesting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.