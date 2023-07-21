BARRE — A St. Albans man has been sentenced to time served and placed on probation for leading police on a chase in Barre City last year, and briefly dragging an officer who tried to arrest him.
Jonathan P. Whalley, 50, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of negligent operation while eluding law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, giving false information to law enforcement and resisting arrest. Whalley was sentenced to two to five years, all suspended except for 335 days to serve, with credit for time served.
He had been held on $25,000 bail since his arraignment in August. He is currently housed at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland, where he said he expects to spend the next four or five months because he is also serving a sentence in an unrelated case.
Whalley was placed on probation for five years as part of his sentence in this case. The state also agreed to dismiss with prejudice a felony count of impeding a public officer and misdemeanor counts of excessive speed and driving with a suspended license, per the plea agreement. Whalley’s charges had included a habitual offender enhancement that could have seen him sentenced to life in prison because he has at least three prior felony convictions.
According to court records, police pulled over a truck on Route 62 in June 2022 because the driver, later identified as Whalley, had failed to use his turn signal. Police said the truck pulled over on the left side of the road, rather than the right.
Police said Whalley initially identified himself as someone else, using their name and date of birth.
An officer at the scene recognized Whalley, and asked him to exit the vehicle because he was going to be arrested for giving police false information, according to court records. Police said an officer opened the truck’s door, but Whalley refused to exit and put the truck in drive.
Police said Whalley briefly dragged an officer who tried to remove him from the truck. The officer reported he felt his feet dragging on the pavement and tried to get away from the truck, but he became entangled with Whalley and was dragged 10 to 15 feet, according to court records.
Police said Whalley then led them on a chase which saw speeds up to 70 mph, where the speed limit in that part of the city is 25 mph.
Whalley eventually drove onto railroad tracks and the truck got stuck, according to court records, but Whalley fled on foot and wasn’t located by investigators until August. Police said the chase covered nearly 3.5 miles.
In court Wednesday, Washington County State’s Attorney Michelle Donnelly said it appears that Whalley is in a head space where he’s now ready to make some changes in his life. Donnelly said he has probation conditions focused on his substance use.
“Mr. Whalley, in some sense, is very lucky that no one ended up getting hurt during this incident, where the level of danger was incredibly high,” the prosecutor said, adding he could have hurt the officers involved, other motorists, pedestrians or himself.
Donnelly said resolving this case would look quite different had someone ended up getting hurt.
Whalley’s attorney, Avi Springer, said Whalley feels terrible about what happened and accepts responsibility for his actions. Springer said Whalley was in the grip of severe substance use, which isn’t an excuse, but helps provide context to what happened.
The defense attorney said since Whalley has been incarcerated, he’s taken advantage of every resource he can in the facility trying to get a grip on his substance use.
Whalley fought through tears as he talked about his life and how he ended up in this situation. He said he recalled the first time he was brought before a judge at the courthouse in Barre in 1994. Whalley said he’s been supervised by the Department of Corrections on and off ever since. He said he’s been an addict and an alcoholic pretty much all of his life.
In this case, he said, “I knew what I was doing. I ran because getting high was more important to me than going to jail.”
Whalley said his partner was pregnant at the time of the chase, but he didn’t care that he was soon to be a father.
While he said he’s been in trouble most of his life, Whalley said he didn’t try to hurt anyone. He said he grew up in this area and knew the two officers involved in the traffic stop in August.
“They never did anything to me, always treated me with respect, and I could have killed them,” he said.
Whalley said it took a while sitting in prison sober to see the things he’s done. He apologized to the officers involved in the case and anyone else who was impacted by his actions.
He said he has yet to see a picture of his child because he wants to wait until he’s released to see his child in person. Whalley said he didn’t want the first time he sees his child to be while he’s in prison.
Whalley said he didn’t deserve the break he was getting with this plea agreement, but he was going to work to make sure he’s not back in court again.
“I’m 50 years old; I can’t do this anymore,” he said.
Whalley said he’s been sponsoring others in prison through the 12-step program there and hopes to intern at the Howard Center in Burlington helping others with substance use once he’s released.
Judge Kevin Griffin said Whalley is still young and hopefully has half of his life ahead of him, but he said Whalley has to figure out how to keep his demons at bay.
The judge said it’ll be up to Whalley whether he continues to spend more time in prison.
Judge Griffin said Whalley has a chance to be a role model for his child, if he can sustain his recovery.
“I hope this works out for you,” the judge said.
He then accepted the agreement and imposed the sentence.
