BARRE — A St. Albans man has been sentenced to time served and placed on probation for leading police on a chase in Barre City last year, and briefly dragging an officer who tried to arrest him.

Jonathan P. Whalley, 50, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of negligent operation while eluding law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, giving false information to law enforcement and resisting arrest. Whalley was sentenced to two to five years, all suspended except for 335 days to serve, with credit for time served.

