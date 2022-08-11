BARRE — Police say a St. Albans man led them on a chase and briefly dragged an officer who tried to arrest him in June.
Jonathan P. Whalley, 49, pleaded not guilty by video Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of negligent operation while eluding law enforcement and impeding a public officer and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, giving false information to law enforcement, resisting arrest, excessive speed and driving with a suspended license. If convicted, Whalley faces a maximum sentence of 13 years and three months in prison. He was ordered held on $25,000 bail and is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Cpl. Amos Gaylord, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit on June 8 Gaylord was on North Main Street patrol when he saw a gray Chevrolet Silverado fail to use a turn signal on two turns, including when it turned left onto Route 62. Gaylord said he pulled the vehicle over and the truck stopped on the left side of the road instead of the right. He said Sgt. Randall Tucker was also at the scene and told the driver to pull over on the right side of the road.
Gaylord said Tucker then parked his cruiser in front of the truck while Gaylord parked behind it.
He said the driver initially stated his name was “Nathan Williams” and gave a birth date of Dec. 22, 1982. Gaylord said the picture on the driver’s license the driver handed him did not match the person who was driving the truck.
He said Tucker recognized the driver as Whalley. He said when Tucker brought up Whalley’s name, the driver became frustrated and stated multiple times he wasn’t Whalley. Gaylord said he confirmed the driver was Whalley from tattoos Whalley had on his neck.
Gaylord said he told Whalley to step out of the truck because he was going to be arrested for giving police false information. He said he opened the truck’s door, but Whalley refused to exit and put the truck in drive.
Gaylord said he grabbed Whalley in an attempt to remove him from the vehicle, but Whalley started driving forward. He said he could feel his feet dragging along the pavement as Whalley drove. Gaylord said he tried to get away from the truck, but was entangled with Whalley. He said Whalley drove over the curb and Gaylord was able to get away. Gaylord said he was dragged about 10 to 15 feet.
He said Whalley drove around Tucker’s cruiser and sped off on Route 62 toward North Main Street. Gaylord said Whalley blew through a red light at the intersection of Route 62 and North Main Street onto Maple Avenue. He noted he was driving about 50 mph at the time and Whalley was speeding away from him. Gaylord said at one point he was driving 70 mph during the chase. He noted the speed limit in that area is 25 mph.
He said a woman who was walking her dog jumped out of Whalley’s way so she wouldn’t be hit during the chase.
Gaylord said Whalley eventually drove onto railroad tracks and the truck got stuck. He said Whalley then fled on foot. He said police were unable to locate Whalley at that time.
Gaylord said Whalley led police on a chase that spanned 3.34 miles. He said a records check showed Whalley had a suspended license from a DUI conviction from 2007.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.