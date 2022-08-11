BARRE — Police say a St. Albans man led them on a chase and briefly dragged an officer who tried to arrest him in June.

Jonathan P. Whalley, 49, pleaded not guilty by video Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of negligent operation while eluding law enforcement and impeding a public officer and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, giving false information to law enforcement, resisting arrest, excessive speed and driving with a suspended license. If convicted, Whalley faces a maximum sentence of 13 years and three months in prison. He was ordered held on $25,000 bail and is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.

