WEST DANVILLE — The block dropped, the clock stopped, and spring sprung on Joe’s Pond early Tuesday morning. If you think that sounds like the ending to yet another “ice out,” think again.
The decades-old guessing game saw winter give way to spring at the tail-end of a storm that left five inches of snow in its wake. The record will reflect the seasonal shift occurred at 4:51 a.m. on April 19.
That isn’t even the weirdest part, but it’s right up there according to Michelle Walker, who helps organize the contest the Joe’s Pond Association started in 1988.
“I can’t remember the last time we had the ice go out with snow on the clock,” Walker said, of the large clock mounted on Larry and Diane Rossi’s dock.
The clock is the ultimate arbiter of the contest with the April 1 deadline and a yet-to-be-determined number of entries.
“It’s more than 13,000,” said Walker, who noted some tickets arrived by mail on Monday postmarked the last week of March.
Walker can’t explain the delay, but can say the entries satisfy the “postmarked on or before April 1” requirement and will be added to the massive pile that Henretta Splain is entering into a database.
Walker isn’t ruling out the even later arrival of entries that were mailed before the deadline.
“We’re still not sure we have all the tickets,” she said.
This year’s quirky contest was “by no means typical,” Jane Brown wrote in at Tuesday morning blog post announcing the ice out was over.
“This year the flag blew off – very unusual, because Larry (Rossi) had it well secured,” Brown wrote, noting Joe’s Ponders have experienced “exceptional winds on a regular basis this year” and the orange flag attached to the clock was a casualty.
“Then the block disappeared,” Brown wrote.
The block disappeared, which is to say it slipped through the ice, which typically signals the contest is over, because that triggers a chain reaction that ends with clock-stopping pull of a plug that is tethered to the block by a stretch of rope.
And here’s where things get interesting, because while the block wanted to drop, Brown writes, “the rope was solidly frozen into the ice from so many thaws and freeze-ups over the past weeks.”
What do you do about that? Nothing, according to Brown.
“The ice was too fragile for anyone to go out and make any adjustments and the only solution was to ‘let nature take its course,’” she wrote.
Long story short: it did.
“With the warmish weather last night, some rain and heavy, wet snow (almost five inches!), everything came together and the rope released, stopping the clock,” Brown wrote.
To be clear, it isn’t at all clear whether the block was fully submerged and dangling from the rope, or partially submerged and covered with snow. Either way, it doesn’t matter, because the ice out isn’t over until the clock says it’s over.
It ended at 4:51 a.m. on Tuesday. That’s the only way to pick a winner – or winners. Figuring out who came closest to guessing the date and time the ice out ended typically takes a few days.
However, given the slow-moving mail, and the volume of entrants, it may take a little longer.
Walker said there were more than 8,000 paper tickets sold for $1 apiece and another 5,000 online entries. Whatever the final number is the number of entries will be second only to 2015 when a record 15,086 tickets were sold and Mary Numa, of West Haven, Connecticut, won roughly $6,600 – half the proceeds from ticket sales, less expenses.
This year’s price will be more than $6,000, though, it isn’t yet clear whether it will be won by one person, as it was last year, when Galina Mesko, of Newport, came closest to guessing when the ice out would end at 4:57 p.m. on April 10, or split between multiple winners.
In 2020 Angela Buttura of Essex Junction and Nancy Durand of Hardwick shared the prize when the ice out ended at 6:07 a.m. on April 15.
There’s still ice on the part of the pond by Rossi’s place, but Walker said most other areas are clear and a kayaker who was mercifully wearing a wetsuit capsized by the islands over the weekend.
“He was able to get to shore,” she said.
Walker said weather always is interesting on a pond that is located more than 1,500 feet above sea level.
“If it’s going to be winter, it’s going to be here,” she said.
Until the clock says it isn’t.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
