What can you do to help create a culture that promotes kindness? For DJ Barry, of Middlesex, it is painting his World Cow “one cow at a time.”
World Cow paintings are large, barn-sized murals that feature a map of the world on the body of a Holstein cow. The message is: “We’re all spots on the same cow.” The mural has become a worldwide art movement promoting unity.
“Growing up in Vermont, I was surrounded by farms, and I have always had an appreciation for them. Cows were everywhere as my family and I would travel around the state, and we loved capturing Vermont’s beauty with photography. Little did we know that one snapshot of a cow would spark a worldwide movement promoting kindness and unity,” Barry said.
World Cow’s origin goes back to his 2015 campaign, “Cows For a Cause,” when Barry traveled around Vermont, often dressed in a cow costume, selling cow art and donating the proceeds to local nonprofits and social service providers. His first paintings were traditional Holsteins.
Following this campaign, Barry finalized his cow design with the world map, and he got the idea for the slogan from an “aha moment” at a family dinner. He began driving around Vermont, asking owners of general stores, small town inns, and other businesses if he could paint a World Cow on their buildings.
World Cow murals are now featured in over 40 countries around the globe. Barry has registered the World Cow trademark in 30 countries and counting. Barry is protective of his trademark as license fees are an important part of his income.
He had Netflix take down an unauthorized posting of a cow painting from France (not from his stencils but a trademark violation, nevertheless) from the movie “Cowspiracy,” a documentary about how factory farming is decimating the planet’s natural resources.
“We’re working with AVPVEO (a human rights and development organization) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They work on awareness raising to help grow their arts culture. We’ve partnered with Astitva in DehraDun, India, to help distribute bags of food, stationery and clothing to children living in poverty. We helped the Elseed Art Foundation in Uganda to paint murals in schools and donate 100 solar lamps to people without electricity. We’re continuously looking for opportunities to fundraise and support charities around the world,” Barry said.
Barry started as a street artist in Las Vegas. He painted in New York, Orlando and other areas. Some of his paintings were painted legally, and some were classic “gorilla art.”
His World Cow murals are all done by request.
Barry has painted most of the World Cow murals around the United States. He hires street artists in the other countries. He mails the artists the World Cow instructions, which include how the artists can create the stencils, and how they can paint the murals on the buildings. Some murals have been painted freehand without stencils, usually by artists unknown to Barry, who were empowered by the World Cow message.
“Long before 2015, I was really into the British street artist Banksy (an England-based street artist and political activist). That’s what inspired me to switch from acrylic painting to stencils,” Barry said.
His first stenciled cows “were nothing special,” Barry said, but when he added the globe, the paintings became a message and a movement.
Prior to starting World Cow, Barry was managing telecommunications at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. “My parents thought I was crazy when I left that job.”
He has also worked as a licensed electrician and in IT security.
Barry recently opened a store in Montpelier.
“This is a branded store that has a global movement,” he said. The store and web page feature World Cow clothing, stencils and art.
The gallery and storefront will be closed July 7-17, as Barry is the co-sponsor of the second annual Wyoming County World Cow Barn Art Fest in Attica, New York. The festival will feature Barry’s 30-foot inflatable “World Cow.”
World Cow is on TikTok with more than 150,000 followers.
“The right TikTok (video) really floods us with orders,” Barry said.
He is working with the city of Dallas, Texas, to create a mural to promote unity among all people.
“In a nutshell, World Cow is about promoting kindness, one cow at a time. The elevator pitch is, no matter your race or gender, we’re all in this world together. What we do at World Cow is celebrate what makes us different. Our feet are all on the same Earth. We’re breathing the same air. The goal is delivering our message of love into as many homes around the world as possible,” Barry said.