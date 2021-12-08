CASTLETON — After 20 years serving the Castleton University community, Jonathan Spiro is moving on.
On Monday, Spiro, who is currently interim president at CU, informed the Vermont State Colleges System board of trustees of his plans to retire effective Jan. 3, 2022.
Current CU Provost Thomas Mauhs-Pugh will succeed Spiro, also effective Jan. 3.
Spiro’s retirement comes as VSCS is about to embark on a system-wide overhaul that will unify CU, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College under the new banner of Vermont State University.
The plan has drawn criticism from throughout the CU community and greater Rutland region, with various groups — including faculty, staff, students, alumni and business leaders — raising concerns that the University’s unique brand and identity will be lost in the process.
Spiro cited the merger as the impetus for his departure, admitting that he felt a “moral conflict” between his duties to the board of trustees and the CU community — a fact he relayed to CU faculty and staff and local business leaders and legislators in a pair of emails Monday.
“As an employee of the board, I have a duty to execute their policies. I’m a very, very loyal employee. But as president of Castleton, I feel that I have a duty to protect our thriving campus. And it’s very sad to me that those two duties have come into conflict with each other,” he said in a Tuesday interview.
Spiro noted that while other VSCS schools are experiencing financial distress, which has necessitated the merger, that is not the case at CU.
“It’s my duty to help execute the merger but, as far as Castleton is concerned, we’re doing just fine, thank you,” he said.
Appointed as interim president in June 2020 following the resignation of then-president Karen Scolforo, Spiro has overseen a turbulent period for the school brought on by the pandemic and economic instability in the state college system.
But despite those crises, he maintains that morale among faculty, staff and students has been high.
“Whatever else is happening in the outside world, they can and should take great pride in all they’re doing here on this campus,” he said.
Topping Spiro’s list of accomplishments during his tenure is keeping the campus safe and healthy during the pandemic.
A close second was delivering a balanced budget at a time when many New England colleges are facing increased financial strain.
Spiro has also overseen the establishment of a master of science in nursing program, an increase in donors, an increased student retention — including a record number of international students; and the establishment of an internship hub in partnership with Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR).
“Our reputation is stronger than ever,” he said.
Speaking Tuesday, Mauhs-Pugh said he had “big shoes to fill” following Spiro.
“He’s just really stepped up at a very difficult time for Castleton … and has provided very stable, very steady leadership,” he said.
While Mauhs-Pugh is relatively new to CU — having arrived in 2019 — he is no stranger to education or the region.
He started his career as a public school teacher in rural Vermont and New Hampshire before getting his doctorate and moving on to higher education at Dartmouth College and Rocky Mountain College in Montana.
Prior to arriving at Castleton, he worked at Green Mountain College in Poultney as a teacher and administrator from 1997 until its closure in 2019.
Mauhs-Pugh acknowledged that the unification process has produced anxiety within the Castleton community, stating that “change is hard.”
He said much of the uncertainty is because VSCS leaders are still working on answers to the questions being asked but asserted that he believes excitement will build as details begin to emerge.
“So there’s reasonable impatience in wanting answers that are not yet available but there’s a lot of work being done and a lot of those answers are going to start emerging relatively quickly,” he said. “And I think that’ll have a tremendous impact on people’s ability to really start being able to picture the future in more concrete terms than we have today.”
Mauhs-Pugh said his appointment as interim president is open-ended and he plans to serve until the board of trustees selects the inaugural president of Vermont State University.
VSCS officially launched its presidential search last week. According to a statement, the board of trustees plans to have a new president in place by the start of the 2022-23 academic year.
Mauhs-Pugh said he is not interested in the position, noting that he is nearing retirement.
“The Vermont State University presidency is really a role for somebody who has the capacity and the desire to commit for an extended period — multiple years, at least — to see through the transformation, all the way through the transition to full implementation of the new entity,” he said.
In the meantime, Mauhs-Pugh said he is looking forward to helping sustain CU’s “phenomenal culture” and building on the strong foundation of past presidents, including Spiro.
“I look forward to bringing the best of Castleton to the collaboration with Vermont Technical College and Northern Vermont University, and incorporating the best of them what they have to offer so that the sum is greater than the parts,” he said.
Preston Garcia, CU Faculty Assembly president and a biology professor, admitted surprise at the news of Spiro’s retirement.
“I don’t think anyone saw it coming,” he said Tuesday.
Garcia lauded Spiro’s leadership, calling him a “stabilizing force” during a “tumultuous time.”
While he’s disappointed to see him go, Garcia noted that CU is bigger than any one person.
“I am really confident in Dr. Mauhs-Pugh being able to step in. He’s as intimately involved in this whole transformation process as anyone on campus,” he said.
Still, Garcia acknowledged that there is still a “lot of anxiety” in the community and transitioning to new leadership doesn’t help to alleviate that fact.
Yet despite all the recent upheaval and uncertainty, Garcia maintained that the educational experience students receive and the relationships they build on campus will not change.
“The heart of what we do at Castleton will remain the same,” he said.
Lyle Jepson, executive director of CEDRR, also said he was disappointed to see Spiro go, stating that Spiro, who sits on the organization’s board of directors, recognized CU was an economic driver for the region.
“Jonathan is a good friend to our region and a special person, and I hope he doesn’t go far because I look forward to continuing to work with him in some capacity in the future,” he said.
Throughout the VSCS unification process, CEDRR has raised concerns about how CU’s identity and its longtime partnerships in the region would be preserved.
Jepson said Tuesday those concerns remain, noting that it will be incumbent upon the future president of Vermont State University to create the relationships that are necessary to sustain those partnerships.
“And that will require someone to be here,” he said, stressing the need for a president who has a physical presence on the Castleton campus. “It will be very difficult to create the relationships that we’ve come to expect on a Zoom call.”
In a statement Monday, VSCS Chancellor Sophie Zdatny praised Spiro for his many contributions to the university, including his leadership through the pandemic and creating a “welcoming, inclusive campus with strong employee and student morale.”
“President Spiro dedicated the majority of his professional career to Castleton as a faculty member, administrator, and leader. We are grateful for his service, professional expertise and contributions, and his community engagement, and we wish him well in his very deserved retirement,” she stated.
With retirement fast approaching, Spiro reflected fondly on his 20 years at CU and the many roles he’s filled, including history professor, department chair, associate dean and, finally, president.
“When we first moved to Castleton, we had no intention really of staying here but we immediately fell in love with Vermont (and) realized this was the place we wanted to raise our family,” he said.
Originally from San Diego, California, he said he has since traded his surfboard for skis.
Appropriately, he said he plans to spend the month of January on the slopes before figuring out his plans for the future, which he’s intentionally keeping open — he said he might want to write a book or to devote some energy to local community development efforts.
“If I can be involved somehow in helping with the revitalization of Rutland, I would strongly consider that,” he said.
As for the university, he has high hopes it will continue to be the educational hub and cultural and economic engine of the region.
“We’re not going anywhere,” said Spiro. “Castleton is always going to be here and we’re going to continue to provide all Vermonters with the support and education they need to transform their lives and the lives of their families.”
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.