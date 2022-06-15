BARRE — Summer just started, but winter is eventually coming and City Manager Steve Mackenzie says homeowners aren’t the only ones concerned by a jaw-dropping increase in the cost of heating oil.
Barely 12 hours after securing the City Council’s authorization to execute a propane contract when the price was right, Mackenzie pulled the trigger Wednesday morning — agreeing to pay just over $1.79 a gallon for a commodity the city purchased for $1.45 a gallon under its current contract with Irving Energy.
The fact that Mackenzie viewed a 23.5% increase that was nearly 9% more than the $1.65 a gallon he used for budgeting purposes as good news tells you something. The fact that he couldn’t lock in a heating oil price in the current volatile market if he wanted to — and he doesn’t — tells you more.
Though the city’s current heating oil contract with Dead River Co. runs through September, it has exhausted its 68,000-gallon allotment and is no longer paying $2.40 a gallon. The city has since received two deliveries and paid $4.52 a gallon for one of them and, more recently, $5.74 per gallon.
Mackenzie said those are sobering numbers considering the budget for the fiscal year that starts on July 1 — a week before he retires — assumes a much more modest increase that would have pushed the per-gallon price to $2.60.
In retrospect, Mackenzie told councilors Tuesday night what looked like a conservative estimate in January, now appears to be beyond wishful thinking and, unless something changes, the city will be forced to “ride the market” just like everyone else.
Typically, Mackenzie said he would have locked in fixed-price contracts for propane and heating oil, with the council’s blessing, by now, but that isn’t an option with respect to heating oil.
“No dealers are offering fixed-price contracts,” Mackenzie said, suggesting that isn’t likely to change for six to 12 months.
The city will be paying the “rack price” until then and it will be up to Mackenzie’s successor, Nicolas Storellicastro, to decide what to do when, and whether, fixed-price contracts become an option again.
Storellicastro virtually attended Tuesday night’s meeting and heard Mackenzie recommend the council heed the advice of the city’s fuel broker, Competitive Energy Services, with respect to heating oil and propane.
According to Mackenzie, the price for propane may not get much better than it is, it could get worse, and he sought and obtained authorization to lock in a contract price for 35,000 gallons at his discretion. He received similar authorization with respect to heating oil, though he suggested while he won’t be needing it, Storellicastro might.
Mackenzie recommended his successor consider locking in a portion — perhaps 50% — of the 80,000 gallons of heating oil the city is expected to use during the coming fiscal year when the market stabilizes and suppliers again offer that option.
Mackenzie, who told councilors Tuesday night the per-gallon price for propane had been hovering between $1.84 and $1.85, locked in a slightly better price — $1.792 on Wednesday morning.
While the year-over-year increase is steep, it hasn’t doubled like heating oil and because the city uses less propane, the difference between what Mackenzie budgeted and what the city will pay is in the $6,000 range.
“That’s a manageable number,” he said.
Heating oil is a different story. Based on current prices the city could easily be looking at paying $250,000 more than budgeted to heat City Hall and other municipal buildings this winter.
“It’s scary,” Mackenzie said Wednesday.
On Tuesday night, Barre’s soon-to-be-former city manager dismissed Councilor Samn Stockwell’s suggestion a cooling economy might have a favorable impact on heating oil prices.
“No one thinks the (heating oil) prices will go down if the feds raise interest rates and the economy starts to slow down and maybe tank a little?” Stockwell asked.
Mackenzie said the city’s consultant doesn’t, blaming the war in Ukraine, Russia, the European Union’s partial ban on Russian oil and lower than normal inventories for significantly increasing the cost of petroleum products.
“It (the cost of fuel) contributes to inflation, but I don’t think it’s inflation that’s contributing to the volatility in fuels pricing,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.