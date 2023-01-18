EAST MONTPELIER — The select board is ready for the return of East Montpelier’s traditional town meeting and, unless something changes in the next couple of weeks, it has a bigger-than-usual budget request for voters to consider when they gather at East Montpelier Elementary School on March 7.
As a result of a combination of factors, which range from a completely reshuffled staff that receives a mid-year pay raise that wasn’t included in the current budget to a $95,000 increase in health insurance expenses, the budget the board was almost ready to adopt Tuesday night will require raising nearly $190,000 in additional property taxes — a 9.5% increase. Those numbers could tick up slightly due to a $10,000 error in the fire department budget that was flagged by Auditor Deborah Fillion, but that shouldn’t move the needle much with respect to the municipal portion of the tax rate.
Board members were told if voters agreed to raise nearly $2.2 million in property taxes to support their budget request, it would add 6.1 cents to the tax rate, an increase of 9%.
That fact wasn’t lost on Chair Seth Gardner, who noted the Washington Central School Board was considering a budget of its own that, according to one of two drafts the school board was scheduled to discuss Wednesday night, would require a separate 6-cent increase in East Montpelier’s education tax rate.
Gardner did the math, which may already be dated because the other school spending plan under consideration heading into the school board’s Wednesday night meeting reflected a 9-cent rate hike for East Montpelier.
“Six (cents for the school) added to our six (cents) that’s 12 cents,” Gardner said. “Ouch! Ouch!”
Income sensitivity aside, a 12-cent increase would add $120 to the tax bill for every $100,000 of assessed value. That means the tax bill for a $200,000 home would increase $240 and the one for $300,000 would increase by $360.
The increase would be steeper — roughly $150 per every $100,000 assessed value — if the school board settles on the higher increase some indicated heading into Wednesday night’s meeting, was their preference.
Whatever the school board decided, the budget for the pre-K-12 school district will be collectively decided by voters in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester. All active registered voters in those five communities will automatically receive absentee ballots as they have for each of the past two March elections.
Due to the pandemic, East Montpelier shifted local elections to universal vote by mail in 2021 and again last year, but agreed Tuesday night it is time to revive the dormant tradition of conducting town business in person.
Though board members — some wearing masks as a precaution, some not — briefly discussed whether to solicit feedback from residents before making a final decision, all ultimately agreed they were comfortable reviving town meeting and skeptical there was time to solicit meaningful feedback on the subject.
The decision to, in Gardner's words, “plow ahead,” capped a conversation during which the town’s masked moderator, Michael Duane, said that was his preference, and they discussed whether to discourage plans for a potluck lunch.
Duane acknowledged a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, but indicated he was ready to moderate his first town meeting since 2020.
“I prefer a 200-year-old tradition, but the world might be passing me by,” he said.
Board members agreed it might be worth crafting a question involving the future of town meeting for voters to discuss.
The confirmed return of town meeting means the budget the board wasn’t quite ready to adopt Tuesday night will be discussed, potentially amended and approved on the floor of an open meeting that will start at 9:30 a.m. and, Duane predicted, would likely end in time for lunch.
While Gardner noted the budget increase is higher than usual the board didn’t have much discretion over the areas that are driving the increases. The salaries are fixed and spike in health insurance costs are driven by a 20% increase in premiums and newer employees selecting more expensive plans than the people they replaced.
“It’s kind of out of our control,” he said, noting the board did level fund capital expenses.
“I’m just wondering if there’s anything else we can do?” he asked.
Nothing was suggested and the board is expected to finalize the budget it will present to voters when it meets Jan. 30.
