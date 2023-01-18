EAST MONTPELIER — The select board is ready for the return of East Montpelier’s traditional town meeting and, unless something changes in the next couple of weeks, it has a bigger-than-usual budget request for voters to consider when they gather at East Montpelier Elementary School on March 7.

As a result of a combination of factors, which range from a completely reshuffled staff that receives a mid-year pay raise that wasn’t included in the current budget to a $95,000 increase in health insurance expenses, the budget the board was almost ready to adopt Tuesday night will require raising nearly $190,000 in additional property taxes — a 9.5% increase. Those numbers could tick up slightly due to a $10,000 error in the fire department budget that was flagged by Auditor Deborah Fillion, but that shouldn’t move the needle much with respect to the municipal portion of the tax rate.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.