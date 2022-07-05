BERLIN — When it comes to a short list of Berlin Select Board-endorsed charter changes, November is the new August, where officials are still scrambling to find an interim replacement for their just-retired town clerk.
Because of a missed warning deadline involving a public hearing that won’t be needed tonight, Town Administrator Vince Conti confirmed Tuesday that August isn’t the option board members believed it was a week ago. That was when Rosemary Morse was still town clerk, Corinne Cooper was still her assistant, and Conti was still looking forward to being on vacation this week.
All of that changed heading into the holiday weekend, and, while Conti wasn’t in his office Tuesday morning, he wasn’t on vacation either. He was in the otherwise empty office Morse occupied for 20 years — answering the phone, doing his best to assist those who came in, and hoping to hear from someone who would be better at it than he was.
“I don’t know how to do anything in this office to be frank,” Conti said, noting he’d already referred one patron requesting a death certificate to a neighboring town, and the day was just getting started.
A once clear succession plan came undone last week when board members officially rescinded their month-old offer to appoint Cooper as Morse’s interim replacement.
Concern about Cooper’s plan to appoint her daughter, Minda Stridsberg, to serve as her assistant through Town Meeting Day in March drove a decision that was roundly criticized by Cooper and Morse during last Wednesday’s special board meeting.
Both women stepped down from their respective roles at the end of the day last Thursday. The office is customarily closed to the public on Friday and was again on Monday because of the holiday.
Thanks to Conti, the doors were open Tuesday morning, though he acknowledged the level of service suffered and finding a more permanent interim solution was a top priority.
Conti said he was waiting to hear from one potentially promising possibility and “a few people” had expressed interest in staffing the office on a part-time basis.
“My goal is to get something finalized by the end of the week,” he said.
Until that happens, Conti said he would be taking turns with Town Treasurer Diane Isabelle and Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski pinch-hitting in the clerk’s office.
Even as Morse and Cooper were headed for the door, plans for an August vote on a series of charter changes — one of them involving the clerk’s office — were falling apart.
A series of procedural missteps, including the failure to warn tonight’s scheduled public hearing at least 30 days in advance, ruled out an August vote.
Given the glitch, Conti said there was no point in proceeding with tonight’s belatedly warned public hearing. He said that 6 p.m. session would be canceled and the board would take up the balance of the business on its agenda starting at 6:45 p.m.
Conti said the two public hearings will be rescheduled and suitably warned in anticipation of a November vote.
Practically speaking, moving the local election from August to November doesn’t change anything because if one or more of the charter changes are approved — and that is still a big “if” — none will be effective until after the legislature approves them and the governor signs them. That can’t happen until next year at the earliest.
One of the proposed changes involves the town clerk’s office.
The board has proposed voters abolish that elected position and authorize its five members to appoint someone to fill the position going forward. The change, if approved, would lift a residency requirement — theoretically expanding the field of those interested in serving as clerk.
The board has also proposed a full slate of local option taxes in an effort to generate additional revenue. If approved, there would be an additional 1% sales tax in Berlin, as well as a 1% tax on rooms, meals and alcohol.
A third change proposed by the board would create the potential for a limited waiver of the town’s personal property and inventory tax.
