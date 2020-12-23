BARRE – If you're looking for a feel-good story heading into the holiday season, consider the tale of the Christmas tradition even COVID-19 couldn't kill.
It's the one that's been on life support before, but has always been salvaged in ample time to ensure Christmas dinners are delivered to hundreds of folks who want and need them.
That's trickier in 2020 than it has been in years past, but don't tell that to Raylene Meunier.
Meunier is the social media savvy East Montpelier resident with roots in Barre Town who heard from a friend of a friend that the dinners – nearly 350 of them – might not be delivered this year.
Oh, yes, they will! Of that Meunier is absolutely certain.
"It's going to happen," she said. "No doubt."
The now-disabled caregiver is hours away from watching an all-volunteer plan come together in what she predicts will be well-oiled fashion.
That's how Meunier sees it in her mind's eye. and while there are bound to be a few glitches, history is on her side.
This isn't something Meunier started.
Credit for that goes to the Central Vermont Council on Aging, which with the help of the Barre Area Senior Center launched the tradition 20 years ago. In the early years it served fewer people, met the same need and included a gift to go along with the meals that were always delivered the day before Christmas.
Over the years the numbers exploded and in 2018 the council on aging announced the logistics were overwhelming and the tradition wouldn't continue.
Enter, Sonya Spaulding and the Barre Interfaith Council, which ditched the gifts but prepared and delivered the meals thanks to an outpouring of community support.
Last year the torch was passed to the Salvation Army and, the way Meunier heard it from Charilyn Williams, was again in danger flickering out this year.
That's what Williams heard from Jen LaPan, the Support and Services at Home coordinator for Downstreet Housing and Development. Most of the meals that have historically been delivered have gone to those who live in properties operated by Downstreet, as well as the housing authorities in Barre and Montpelier.
It wasn't completely accurate, but it wasn't far off, according to Lt. Chris West of the Salvation Army in Barre.
Contacted by SASH coordinators, West said he put out a call for help.
"I knew we couldn't do it alone," he said, noting he charitable organization just prepared and delivered hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to many of the same residents and has regularly been serving between 1,200 and 1,500 meals a week.
"In a normal year, we do 300 meals a week," he said.
This isn't a normal year, which is why when Meunier heard preparing and delivering Christmas dinners might be an issue she and Williams teamed up to tackle the project.
The way Meunier tells it, "a few text messages and a couple of hours later" she'd made arrangements for the 188 meals LaPan had requested for residents of six separate properties – five in Montpelier and one in Barre – where she serves as an advocate.
"It didn't take long at all," said Meunier, who didn't realize at the time she and Williams were just getting started.
Seems LaPan shared Meunier's contact information with fellow SASH coordinators, fresh requests soon followed, and "Making Spirits Bright VT" was born.
According to Meunier, the effort needed a name and a Facebook page to keep volunteers up to speed and spread the feel-good word.
That was 10 days ago.
Before Meunier and Williams had lined up people to prepare another 144 meals for residents at the Barre Housing Authorities five senior housing properties – four in Barre and one in Barre Town.
That is 332 meals Meunier is rock solid sure of, though the woman with the spreadsheet and the Facebook page has filled requests for 377 meals on paper – including a batch that will go to Good Samaritan Haven.
Meunier will be the first to tell you she and Williams didn't pull this off alone, and while she prepared 15 dinners – Canadian meat pie, green bean casserole, pickled beets, a roll and a dessert she was still debating on Tuesday – that's an appetizer compared to Barre Town resident Sarah Hebert.
Meunier said Hebert enlisted the assistance of her sister and daughter to prepare 100 meals – some ham, some turkey and a batch of vegetarian lasagna.
Calais resident Linda Thuren, a nurse at Central Vermont Medical Center, chipped in another 50 meals.
Thuren, who still has work to do, planned to prepare five hams, a truly heaping helping of macaroni and cheese, pickled beets and a roll, as well as a separate roast beef meal, according to Meunier.
Valerie Parrott and her team in the graphics department at Yipes! in Barre, immediately agreed to provide 50 meals, though Parrott leaned on her daughter, Fasika, and 16-year-old Brody Brown from Williamstown to prepare the meals with food provided by Yipes! and Beavin and Sons in Barre.
Capital Candy and Hibbert and McGee donated the "to-go" containers that have been distributed to volunteer cooks; Price Chopper pitched in 350 cookies; and Berlin resident Jennifer Lawrence baked another 300 cookies for the cause with some friends.
Jennifer and her husband, Justin, own the downtown Barre building they've agreed to be pressed into service as a makeshift fulfillment center for nearly 400 Christmas dinners today.
"It just all came together," said Meunier, who lined up 31 volunteers to prepare, drop off and deliver the 377 meals this afternoon.
What could go wrong? Not much, according to Meunier, who is anxious to see the last leg of the project come together.
It's the part that will start with all of those pre-packaged meals being dropped off on the Summer Street side of the Lawrence's building, which among other things, houses Aaron's, there business, ERS (Early Retirement Services), and the studio where JD Green records his "Aired Out" podcast.
Green's studio will be ground zero, and he said he plans to broadcast the culmination of the volunteer effort live on the Aired Out Facebook page starting at 3 p.m.
Meunier said that's when the first of the meals will be dropped off as part of carefully choreographed process that, if all goes according to script, will see Green, Barre' Deputy Fire Chief Joe Aldsworth and Sgt. Chad Bassette of the Berlin Police Department, ferrying the food into the studio where Meunier and Williams will be waiting.
Meunier said they'll need to put apartment numbers on the "to-go" containers and box them by building before Aldsworth, Bassette and Green carry them out to waiting drivers.
There will be 10 of them to expedite an effort that should have the boxes of meals in the hands of point people at each of the buildings by 5:30 p.m.
Thuren – she of the five hams and a batch of roast beef – is one of the drivers. So are Williamstown resident Tina Ashe and Tim Codling from Berlin.
The only thing that could go wrong is if someone who promised to deliver food, was unable to for some reason.
Meunier isn't sweating it.
"We'll buy pizzas for people if we need to," she said, while openly doubting anything would prevent the meals that have been promised from being delivered.
Meunier, who has checked her list of volunteers way more than twice, said she is far more worried about needing an umbrella this afternoon than she is about the food.
"We can't control the weather," she said. "But this, we can do."
Meunier, Williams and their volunteers plan to prove it this afternoon, as part of a holiday tradition Making Spirits Bright VT plans to adopt going forward.
