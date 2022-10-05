BARRE – An ill-defined “threat” that prompted police to respond to Spaulding High School and triggered the school’s “clear the halls” protocol on Wednesday morning remained under investigation as classes resumed.
“After preliminary investigation involving the Barre City Police Department, we believe that this is not a credible threat,” Superintendent Chris Hennessey said shortly after the precautionary lockdown was lifted.
“Though there may be slight modifications in daily operations until the investigation is completed, we have planned on resuming our school day as normal,” Hennessey added, noting school officials and local law enforcement took what he characterized as a “possible threat” seriously and acted “out of an abundance of caution” when shifting into lock-down mode.
Hennessey said the precautionary emergency measures went according to script.
“I would like the community to know that our students were incredibly calm and cooperative during this situation this morning (Wednesday),” he said, crediting the schools administrators and staff and local police for their efforts.
“Safety prevailed this morning, and for that we can be grateful,” he said.
No additional details are available at this time.
