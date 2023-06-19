BARRE — The “Just Did It!” message on one graduate’s mortarboard gave voice to the sea of emotions that was brewing in Spaulding High School’s gymnasium before the Tide went out on Saturday.
Complete with the ubiquitous Nike “swoosh,” the cap art spoke for those who accepted their diplomas with fist-pumping jubilation and subdued satisfaction. There were plenty of both on Saturday and a whole lot in between. At least one graduate was near tears as she circled the stage gripping the diploma she’d just been handed while heading back to her seat.
“Just did it” covered that broad range of emotions and if you tacked on “not done,” it might have summed up Spaulding’s 130th graduating class quite nicely.
That includes all 127 who strode across the stage, paused for photographs and were greeted with handshakes, hugs and, in some cases both, by gift-bearing faculty members with whom they enjoyed some special connection. It also includes the 12 who, for a variety of reasons, were unable to attend the ceremony.
It’s one that opened with Principal Luke Aither reminding those in attendance to save their “hugs and kisses” until after all graduates had left the gym and ended with a thunderous ovation when Superintendent Chris Hennessey instructed graduates to move their tassels to the left and presented the Class of 2023.
Hennessey spoke four short sentences and Aither might have said less if he hadn’t pointed out the exits, reminded folks where to find the restrooms and to silence their cellphones.
Saturday was all about showcasing the words and work of Spaulding’s youngest adults — providing them time to shine, while reflecting on what they just did and quietly considering what’s coming next.
Color Hayden Ross curious because the senior class president who will attend Syracuse University in the fall saw a diverse future in the faces of his classmates.
“My peers will be nurses, lawyers, business owners, welders and the list goes on,” he said during is welcoming remarks.
Ross congratulated graduating seniors for what they just did, while predicting they will play varied roles in redefining the “status quo.”
How?
Ross said he can’t wait to find out.
“I look forward to seeing what is in store for all of us,” he said, before turning the podium over to Rebecca McKelvey, who handled the introductions.
McKelvey, who will be playing hockey for Rivier University in neighboring New Hampshire this winter after leading Spaulding’s girls’ hockey team to a state championship in Vermont earlier this year, called attention to the daisy on the otherwise empty chair in front of the stage.
“We realize not everyone can be here today — some because they are no longer with us,” she said. “This flower represents those that are here in spirit.”
The moment of silence that ensued was one of countless poignant moments — some scripted and meant to be seen, others spontaneous, and more than a few mostly unnoticed.
Everyone saw Katie Harding let her guitar down and embrace Meredith Kerin and Abigail Lindhiem after the trio stood in front of the packed gymnasium and performed the class song — “Rivers and Roads.”
It wasn’t planned. It just happened.
Everyone heard — and more than a few participated in — a spirited rendition of “Glory to Spaulding” that was led by Hannah King.
King hoped for and welcomed the vocal assist, but seemed pleasantly surprised by how much she received.
Almost no one saw the broad range of emotions on graduates’ faces as they passed behind the stage they’d just crossed to collect their diplomas, but everyone heard what some asked be shared when their names were called.
The latter were a mixture of “thank-yous” and “I’ll miss yous” and Sage MacAuley’s was a good example.
“‘Thank you, mom and dad, for making me the best version of myself,’” senior class adviser Ryan Dunlea read on her behalf as she was on stage shaking hands with Hennessey.
Angelique Macie expressed a similar sentiment in her valedictory address — crediting her family for instilling in her a belief she could accomplish whatever she put her mind to.
So far, so good, according to Macie, who will be attending the University of Vermont in the fall.
“We have discovered our passions, skills and formed lasting memories that will be cherished and looked back upon fondly as we continue to discover who we are,” she said, telling fellow graduates that unlocking their “powerful potential” and growing into the “best version” of themselves was now on them.
“You are the only person who gets to decide what you’re capable of,” she said. “I hope you take this message to heart.”
Madison Ashford’s salutatory address was a personal, but relatable recap of her high school career — one that began with her underestimating the challenges she encountered at Spaulding and ended with her standing on a stage staring out at what seemed like “a gazillion people” and thanking many of them.
“Thank you all for everything you have done to get me where I am today,” she said. “I’m truly appreciative of all the good and bad that I’ve experienced in this chapter of my life.”
Turning to her classmates, Ashford told them not to be satisfied with what they just did.
“This is not the ending,” she said. “It’s only the beginning.”
The farewell was a team effort led by Harding and fellow class officers Isabella Bevins and Alyssa West.
Harding spoke first.
“We made it,” she declared, crediting a school system that taught graduates how to be themselves, make mistakes and overcome adversity.
Bevins echoed that sentiment and shared some “you-only-live-once” advice.
“Keep your dreams and aspirations in the front of your mind as you create a life that is solely your own,” she said, adding: “Go out there and life it to the fullest.”
West closed by telling graduates making mistakes and taking chances are important components of a “good story.”
“I want you all to go out and love, scream, cry tears of joy and sadness, make some new friends and keep some old ones close,” she said. “I encourage you to go out and make your book so filled with stories it is bursting at the seams, and I cannot wait to hear about all of them one day.”
david.delcore
@timesargus.com