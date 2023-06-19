BARRE — The “Just Did It!” message on one graduate’s mortarboard gave voice to the sea of emotions that was brewing in Spaulding High School’s gymnasium before the Tide went out on Saturday.

Complete with the ubiquitous Nike “swoosh,” the cap art spoke for those who accepted their diplomas with fist-pumping jubilation and subdued satisfaction. There were plenty of both on Saturday and a whole lot in between. At least one graduate was near tears as she circled the stage gripping the diploma she’d just been handed while heading back to her seat.

