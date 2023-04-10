BARRE — A South Royalton man has admitted to threatening another man with a gun and to hurling racist slurs at a Vermont State Police trooper of color in separate incidents.

Matthew David Bashaw, 22, pleaded guilty in Washington County criminal court in Barre on Wednesday to misdemeanor counts of stalking, reckless endangerment, criminal threatening, giving false information to law enforcement, unlawful mischief and aggravated disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancement. Bashaw was sentenced to 30 days to three years, with credit for time served. He was ordered held without bail after his arraignment in late February and is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.

