It was a more innocent time, when boys and girls rode their bicycles around the summer streets of Montpelier in the evening twilight until the throaty foghorn of the curfew blared through town at 10 minutes before 9 p.m.
The blaring air-horn announced that play was over, and it was time to go home. Policemen patrolling the streets might inquire where one was going and suggest that a straggler should hurry home.
While it is hard to ascertain precisely when the sounding of the curfew ceased, it is relatively easy to determine when the practice began.
Dorman Kent, Montpelier historian and curmudgeon, says he conceived of the idea in 1915 after noticing that “there were too many small children running around the streets at night.”
Kent consulted various clergymen in town and made an appeal to the Montpelier City Council. On March 17, 1915, the alarm was sounded for the very first time.
Initially, according to Kent, there were “curfew officers” appointed in every ward, and for a while they patrolled the streets. At 8:40 p.m., the movie theaters displayed a message on the screens warning all “under 16 unaccompanied by parents or guardians must leave at once. And how they beat it!” Kent recalled.
Kent actually was the spokesman for a committee of citizens that recommended a curfew ordinance in February 1915. The original language of the ordinance set the age at 14, and allowed curfew officers to take offenders to the police station. It also had provisions to fine those parents whose children were found in violation.
The city council raised the age to 16. The ordinance prohibited children younger than 16 from being “in or about any store, shop, hall, restaurant, bowling alley, moving picture theater, billiard or pool room, or any place of amusement to which the public is admitted.” Youngsters on the street could be stopped by police or curfew officers to determine whether they were permitted to be out on their own. It was also ordained that “the chief of the fire department shall daily cause the fire alarm to be sounded twice at eight o’clock and fifty minutes in the afternoon.”
“The new ordinance went into effect last night without a hitch,” reported the Argus on March 18, 1915. “And children hiked for home at top speed. The special curfew officers were right on deck, and at 9 o’clock children on the streets were about as common as hen’s teeth.”
At the movie theaters, the special slides had not arrived to be inserted into the silent pictures that were being shown, but the ushers “routed the kids out, and the police reminded a few who moved rather reluctantly, that they had better get a move on toward home.”
Some youngsters were attending an event at the high school and had special passes that had been signed by their parents. “The police gathered up the passes so that the children cannot work them a second time.”
From the Argus:
Several youngsters of small stature were accosted by the officers and questioned closely, but they had nearly reached the required age. The parents of most children want them at home instead of running the streets — it is probable that the chronic violators of the ordinance will be few in number, and the officers will get a line on them very quickly and deal with them according to the law.
Last night several wildly fleeing youngsters caused much merriment to the adult pedestrians. One little fellow was going so fast that he lost his hat, but he didn’t care about it, his one wish was to get home.
The actual sound was created by the city’s fire-alarm system — a Gamewell Diaphone airhorn mounted in City Hall tower, according to Robert Snetsinger, retired firefighter and historian of the Montpelier Fire Department. The alarm system had been installed in 1912 using 9,000 feet of underground cable and 13 miles of aerial wire with alarm boxes placed in each of the city’s six zones.
Snetsinger pointed out the word “curfew” is derived from a medieval warning “to cover one’s fires.” This was done as a safety precaution. He also said that the alarm was also used for purposes other than fires, such as “snow days, high water and riots.”
To adapt the fire alarm system to sound the curfew every night at 8:50, a toggle switch needed to be thrown manually, and then a fireman pressed a small lever that resembled a telegraph key. The procedure was necessarily complicated to prevent sounding an alarm by accident. (The ancient system served the city for decades, and the curfew alarm was broadcasted every night in my adolescent years, although it was sporadically enforced.)
Kent returned to the city council almost 20 years later to ask that the warning be discontinued.
Whether it did any good or not, I don’t know because it died slowly, a seemingly natural death. The curfew officers were called off and the kids returned to roam at will. For 18 years it has never been much enforced and in my opinion to enforce it would be as successful as trying to punch melted butter down a wild cat’s throat with a hot awl. So, for heaven’s sake Mayor Merrill, cut out that blamed bell!
The city council ignored Kent’s request and continued sounding the alert for decades thereafter, although the ordinance rarely was enforced.
Kent was informed that the sounding of the 8:50 p.m. alarm was a useful practice in that it regularly tested the integrity of the alarm system. It allowed parents to remind their children to come home when they heard its throaty roar.
An attempt to resume enforcing the curfew ordinance in 1950 did not gain traction. There was an effort to revive curfew enforcement in Barre in recent years, but it met opposition from the ACLU.
To this day, the City of Rutland has a horn — or “whistle” — that sounds from the fire station twice a day at 8:50. It is commonly referred to as the “ten of nine.”
As new technology replaced old, however, the curfew alarm no longer is heard across Montpelier.
Paul Heller is a historian and writer from Barre.
