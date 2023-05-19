It was a more innocent time, when boys and girls rode their bicycles around the summer streets of Montpelier in the evening twilight until the throaty foghorn of the curfew blared through town at 10 minutes before 9 p.m.

The blaring air-horn announced that play was over, and it was time to go home. Policemen patrolling the streets might inquire where one was going and suggest that a straggler should hurry home.

