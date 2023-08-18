More than 80,000 Vermont K-12 students received a $120 food benefit this month, but some might not have been aware of it, according to one of the state’s anti-hunger advocacy groups.

Keely Agan, early childhood nutrition manager at Hunger Free Vermont, said this week that any student attending a Vermont school with universal school meals qualified for the Summer P-EBT program. They were sent the card, but for some, the letter explaining what the card was had arrived separately.

