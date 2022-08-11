BERLIN — It’s hush-hush for now, but the branding of Berlin’s new town center is actively being discussed and shedding the clunky moniker in favor of one with more local appeal is among many looming changes in an evolving area anchored by the Berlin Mall.
What to call that area, as well as the yet-to-be-built street that will eventually replace the mall’s entrance off Route 62, were the subject of a closed-door meeting between planning commissioners and a consultant for the mall on Wednesday night.
The commission won’t have the final say and neither will the mall, but both will have significant influence on naming decisions that Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski confirmed Thursday must ultimately be made by the select board.
Badowski said that likely won’t happen until later this year based on the pace of a process that began with the commission soliciting suggestions from community members earlier this summer. Those ideas have since been vetted by a subcommittee and were the subject of private discussions between the commission and consultant Michael Rushman on Wednesday night.
The commission took no action following the scheduled executive session, and while Badowski said Thursday a recommendation will be forthcoming, it isn’t imminent. He said the commission is “nearing” a recommendation and he expected one would be forwarded to the select board for its consideration in coming months.
New names for what has been pitched as Berlin’s de facto “downtown” and the street that will eventually serve it are branding decisions the commission wants to get right before publicly tipping its hand.
That explains the secrecy, according to Badowski, who publicly briefed the commission on a pair of consultant-led projects that are very much part of its new town center vision and updated members on a land transfer that would pave the way for construction of the street that would serve as its gateway.
Badowski said he was optimistic the Washington Central School Board would soon approve the transfer of 3.8 acres of land that are needed for the proposed street and future municipal development. He said lawyers for the school district and the town had ironed out the last of the wrinkles involving the transfer.
Meanwhile, Badowski said consultants are collaborating on two projects — one directly tied to the new town center and the other inspired by it.
Otter Creek Engineering is working on conceptual plans for a multi-use path that’s envisioned for around the perimeter of the mall’s 62-acre tract, while DuBois & King Engineering is exploring the potential for reconfiguring nearby Fisher Road with an eye toward making it more bicycle- and pedestrian-friendly.
Due to the potential for overlap, Badowski said the consultants are sharing thoughts as they evaluate options and prepare separate scoping studies that will eventually be used to leverage funding.
Otter Creek is on a faster track and is expected to deliver its study in early November, while DuBois & King’s exploration of a “road diet” on Fisher Road probably won’t be finished until next spring.
Badowski said both projects would complement the town center concept in an area that is already changing.
Some of those changes are more visible than others and none more so than Chestnut Place — a 98-unit senior housing complex that finally welcomed its first tenants last month.
The four-story building, whose nearest neighbor is Walmart, is the first housing project built on part of the 62-acre tract that has been home to the mall for the past 35 years.
It won’t be the last.
Earlier this month Downstreet Housing and Community Development received the local permits it needs to construct Fox Run — a 30-unit housing project that will be built across the road from Chestnut Place.
Due to its “priority housing” status, Fox Run won’t require Act 250 review and the project is expected to be put out to bid later this year with construction tentatively scheduled for next spring.
Badowski said the mall’s plans to construct a free-standing Starbucks’ restaurant between Fox Run and Route 62 also received local permits earlier this month. That project, he said, will require a state land-use permit.
The mall is still in the middle of it all and changes there are coming sooner than others now in the works, according to Ken Simon, of mall-owner Heidenberg Properties LLC.
Simon said Thursday construction that will pave the way for the mall’s next two tenants, Hobby Lobby and Five Below, should be underway by the end of the month and finished by the end of the year.
Nearly a year after announcing the lease with Hobby Lobby, Simon said work converting a string of empty storefronts, including one that was the long-time home of JCPenney, into a 49,000-square-foot Hobby Lobby is about to start.
So, Simon said, will work on Five Below, which will occupy two vacant storefronts, one that last housed Bath & Body Works and another that was home to Real Bounce, as well as a portion of what is Olympia Sports. That chain recently announced it was closing all of its remaining retail establishments, including the one in Berlin, and Simon said roughly 2,000 square feet of that 7,000-square foot store will be part of the space where Five Below will open one of its specialty discount stores. The footprint of that store will be 10,000 square feet, he said.
Simon said the hope is to complete construction to accommodate both new tenants later this year.
The two new tenants will fill most of the currently vacant and soon-to-be-vacant space in the mall, which is currently anchored by Walmart, Planet Fitness and a free-standing Kohl’s department store.
Simon said the addition of Hobby Lobby and Five Below will strengthen the retail mix in a “downtown” to be named later.
“It’s going to be very robust when it’s done,” he said.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
