MONTPELIER — The Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District has been recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency for its work in reducing food waste at local schools.
The solid waste district also announced it has received a grant from the state for a household hazardous waste collection facility.
The EPA announced last month it was giving regional recognition to the district's efforts. The district serves Barre City, Barre Town, Berlin, Bradford, Calais, Chelsea, Duxbury, East Montpelier, Fairlee, Hardwick, Middlesex, Montpelier, Orange, Plainfield, Tunbridge, Walden, Washington, Williamstown and Woodbury.
Since 2003, the district has been working with 27 schools in the area on food waste prevention and the hauling away of food waste to be used as composting material. Brenna Toman, the school zero waste coordinator for the district, said in an interview Tuesday the district has also helped the schools set up their own composting and assisting with recycling efforts.
Toman said for the 2018-19 school year the district received a grant from the EPA to measure food waste at eight schools in Barre Town, Bradford, East Montpelier, Montpelier and Williamstown.
She said the program worked by auditing the school food trays given to students. Toman said a picture was taken or a survey was conducted looking at what food was being given to students for meals. She said the trays were again looked at when the students returned them to see how much they actually ate. Toman said this process was repeated at the end of the school year to see if there was a reduction in food waste.
What the district found was a 17.4% reduction in food waste and a 41% reduction in milk waste.
“It was really successful. Not only did we kind of nail down a really great way to measure food waste with minimal volunteers and time and effort, but we also found a significant decrease in food waste and in milk waste at the end of the year,” she said.
Though Toman said the district couldn't take all the credit for the food waste reduction. She said as the school year went on, the students grew more and would eat more food. She said they would also become more familiar with the food they were being served and would know what they liked to eat.
But she said the district worked with food service staff, teachers and principals to implement strategies to reduce food waste. Those strategies included educating students about wasting food, adding share tables where unwanted food and milk could be left for other students who were still hungry or thirsty and installing a procedure for students to get a second helping if they wanted one.
She also gave an example at Union Elementary School in Montpelier where the school had leftover meatballs so the next day students ate “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” soup, named after the popular children's book which was later turned into a movie.
“Which was super popular with the kids because it's an elementary school. It was very cute,” she said.
Toman said those at the district were excited to get recognized by the EPA for their efforts. She said the district is proud of the results it saw and it looks forward to continuing to work with schools on reducing food waste.
On Monday the district announced the state Agency of Natural Resources has given it $500,000 that will go towards its efforts to build a year-round household hazardous waste collection facility. The district currently hosts household hazardous waste collections annually throughout its 19 member towns. The district serves Barre City, Barre Town, Berlin, Bradford, Calais, Chelsea, Duxbury, East Montpelier, Fairlee, Hardwick, Middlesex, Montpelier, Orange, Plainfield, Tunbridge, Walden, Washington, Williamstown and Woodbury.
The district said in a news release, “Residents and small businesses bring materials such as household cleaners, automotive fluids, paint thinners, acids, pesticides and more to these collection events. A year-round collection facility will mean that businesses and households no longer will have to store hazardous materials between collection dates.”
The district is currently in the planning phase of the project.
