BERLIN — A 40-foot section of compromised sewer line that serves Central Vermont Medical Center is “functioning,” but needs to be fixed and town officials say that isn’t as simple as it sounds.

Nearly a month after a series of events that started with a clogged line that caused a manhole to spew sewage near the intersection of Fisher Road and Route 62, Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski briefed members of the Public Works Board on a repair that is still up in the air as result of concerns about what waits below ground.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.