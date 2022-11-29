BERLIN — A 40-foot section of compromised sewer line that serves Central Vermont Medical Center is “functioning,” but needs to be fixed and town officials say that isn’t as simple as it sounds.
Nearly a month after a series of events that started with a clogged line that caused a manhole to spew sewage near the intersection of Fisher Road and Route 62, Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski briefed members of the Public Works Board on a repair that is still up in the air as result of concerns about what waits below ground.
Badowski said Hartigan Wastewater Service quickly cleared the clog that caused the manhole to discharge in early November and then ran a camera through the line that identified a crack believed to have been caused because the pipe had shifted.
“It’s cracked, but functioning,” Badowski said, noting wastewater is again flowing through the compromised section of pipe that runs along a steep slope between the hospital and Route 62.
“Nothing is being released,” he said.
The concern, according to Badowski, is that the soils may be “super-saturated,” potentially making digging difficult and an already tricky repair that much trickier and more expensive.
For the moment, things are on hold until a subsurface investigation determines the condition of the soil in the area where the a 40-foot section of sewer pipe needs to be replaced.
“Right now, we’re waiting for a drill rig,” he said. “We need those test results … that will allow us to determine how to proceed with the repair.”
Badowski said the town is “working cooperatively with the hospital” and is hopeful a drill rig will soon be dispatched, the soils tested, and a game plan for replacing the cracked pipe can be executed in coming weeks.
Though the crack is significantly shorter than 40 feet, Badowski said, that is the length of the sewer line that will need to be replaced as part of a repair that is further complicated due to its proximity to a complex stormwater system installed by the state Agency of Transportation.
Badowski said digging into a steep hillside with potentially soupy soils could create an even bigger problem if a game plan for dealing with those conditions isn’t already in place.
According to Badowski, the repair can’t — and won’t — wait until spring, but given concern about the condition of the fill material on the hill where the pipe is located waiting for those soils to be tested is a necessary first step.
