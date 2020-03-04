MORETOWN – All budgets and ballot articles passed at town meeting on Tuesday.
Voters approved the budget of nearly $1.260 million 560-85 and also approved spending $160,000 for a new excavator to maintain town roads by a vote total of 548-102.
Residents also voted 407-176 to adopt zoning regulation revisions approved by the Select Board.
There were no contested elections. Tom Martin and Don Wexler were both elected to one-year seats on the Select Board. Rae Washburn III was elected to a three-year seat on the board.
