EAST MONTPELIER — Washington Central’s soon-to-be-former superintendent will officially be unemployed on Wednesday, but from a financial perspective it will be as if Bryan Olkowski never left the job he held 14 months.
Under the terms of a just-executed separation agreement, Olkowski will be paid every penny — $135,960 — he was due to receive in the second year of a two-year contract that was set to run through June 30, 2022.
Olkowski who was placed on paid administrative leave a little more than a month ago also will be entitled to health and dental insurance benefits provided he pays the required premiums, which the agreement stipulates “… will continue to be deducted from his biweekly salary payments while coverage continues.”
Those salary payments will continue through June 30, 2022, but if Olkowski lands another job before then, the agreement contemplates him switching to the health and dental insurance plans provided by his new employer.
Under the terms of the four-page agreement Olkowski also received “a confidential written reference” from School Board Chairwoman Flor Diaz-Smith, “which accurately reflects his contributions to the (Washington Central Unified Union School District) during the 2020-21 school year.”
The agreement requires the letter of reference be placed in Olkowski’s personnel file at Washington Central and designates Diaz-Smith as “the official spokesperson for the board” with respect to Olkowski’s resignation.
“Any public comment from the chair of the board (Diaz-Smith) will be consistent with the letter of recommendation,” the agreement states.
Diaz-Smith confirmed Monday she had drafted a letter and provided Olkowski’s lawyer with a copy before he signed the separation agreement last week.
In exchange for the financial considerations outlined in the agreement and the favorable letter of reference, Olkowski essentially provided the district and its various officials and representatives with a blanket release from legal action stemming from his employment contract, state or federal law.
The general release is part of the agreement Olkowski signed last Wednesday — providing the board with written notice of his intent to resign effective Sept. 1.
Board members briefly discussed the agreement in executive session with their lawyer last week and authorized Diaz-Smith to execute it on their behalf when they returned to public session. Diaz-Smith signed the agreement shortly before releasing a copy requested by The Times Argus on Monday.
The agreement enables the district to move on from Olkowski, who was offered and accepted the job just before the COVID-19 crisis began and took over as superintendent in the midst of the pandemic.
Olkowski, whose last job was as a middle school principal in Connecticut, oversaw a district that — with the exception of high school students — reopened a year ago to full-time in-person instruction.
Some of the decisions Olkowski made as part of that process weren’t popular with unionized educators. Several staffing decisions came under fire, as did the launch of a now-completed curriculum management review that was sanctioned by the board.
In May, educators across the five-town, six-school district that is anchored by U-32 Middle and High School overwhelmingly agreed they had lost confidence in Olkowski’s leadership. The lopsided “no confidence” vote put board members in an odd spot and while they initially defended their first-year superintendent the hits kept coming.
Olkowski was repeatedly portrayed at public meetings as autocratic, over his head, and out of step with the culture of Washington Central. The verbal assault took its toll, and during a special meeting on July 26 board members agreed, without explanation, to place Olkowski on paid administrative leave for 30 days.
It appears that 30 days was spent negotiating a separation agreement that will make the board’s recent promotion of Jennifer Miller-Arsenault from curriculum director to “acting superintendent” a bit more permanent.
Miller-Arsenault will continue in that capacity for the foreseeable future. The board hasn’t publicly discussed the timing of a formal search, or who will handle Miller-Arsenault’s old duties while she serves as acting superintendent.
Those will likely be topics of discussion for Wednesday’s board retreat. Materials prepared in advance of the retreat indicate what would be the district’s third consultant-led superintendent search in four years could begin in October and wrap up next March.
In addition to its virtual retreat, which starts at 5 p.m., the board has scheduled an hour-long community engagement forum that will touch on two topics. One involves an overview of the district’s COVID-19 practices. The other, a change in the start and end times at U-32.
