BURLINGTON — A federal court jury needed about two hours before deciding a St. Johnsbury man was guilty of kidnapping a 23-year-old mother and her son four years ago, and stealing two vehicles and taking them across state lines.

The jury found Everett A. Simpson, 45, had forced the mother into her car and that he drove her against her will from Manchester, New Hampshire, to the White River Junction area in Vermont on Jan. 5, 2019.

