BURLINGTON — A federal court jury needed about two hours before deciding a St. Johnsbury man was guilty of kidnapping a 23-year-old mother and her son four years ago, and stealing two vehicles and taking them across state lines.
The jury found Everett A. Simpson, 45, had forced the mother into her car and that he drove her against her will from Manchester, New Hampshire, to the White River Junction area in Vermont on Jan. 5, 2019.
Simpson had testified he did not consider it an abduction, and he claimed he had known the woman for five years, but the prosecution showed they never had a relationship. The extraction from cellphones and computers showed they had never communicated, including agreeing to meet in Manchester at the time and day of the crime.
In his closing argument, Simpson maintained it was a “he said, she said” case.
Simpson showed no emotion when the foreman read the four guilty verdicts.
Senior Judge William K. Sessions III gave 45 days for post-trial motions. No date was set for the sentencing.
Simpson, formerly of St. Albans, faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison.
He faces a series of state charges in Windsor County related to the car theft, kidnapping and sexual assault at the Comfort Inn in White River Junction. He also faces a habitual offender charge, which carries a possible life sentence.
Simpson has been held without bail on the federal charges since shortly after his arrest following a high-speed chase in Pennsylvania at the end of what officials said was a reign of terror. He also faces $500,000 bail on the Vermont charges in Windsor County.
Simpson stole a commercial van outside a home in Newbury during the early morning hours of Jan. 5, 2019, after fleeing from a court-ordered placement at Valley Vista, a drug rehabilitation center in nearby Bradford.
The van had the keys, a cellphone and more than $200 left inside in Newbury. He drove it to Manchester, where it ran out of gasoline. Simpson went to the nearby Mall of New Hampshire and eventually kidnapped the woman and her 4 year-old son as they returned to her silver 2014 Kia Forte about 12:45 p.m.
The victim testified she believed she could not escape because her son was in a car seat, strapped onto the backseat. She said she did not want to leave her son behind with an unknown man. During closing arguments Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Lasher acknowledged that Simpson made the case easier when he took the stand in his own defense and admitted to all the elements of the crime involving the two stolen cars.
Lasher said the only real issue was the question of whether the victim went voluntarily or if she and her son were taken against their will.
