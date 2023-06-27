It was a great time to be Montpelier High quarterback Rex Martin or his teammates Jeff Mix and Andrew Conti.
They had won the 1972 Division I state championship football game by beating Rutland 35-6 and then the trio was selected to represent the Solons in the 1973 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual all-star game between the top recent graduates of Vermont and New Hampshire.
The two-week training camp for the Vermont squad was held at Vermont Academy in Saxtons River. It was there that Martin injured his ankle during a scrimmage. It appeared as though he would be out of the game.
“When you are a Vermont football player, the Shrine Game is the pinnacle of your career,” Martin said from his home in Boca Raton, Florida, this week.
Sprawled on the ground, he was devastated by the injury.
“I went from the high point of my life to one of the lowest. It was crushing,” Martin said.
After the scrimmage, the Vermont players boarded the bus for Springfield, Massachusetts, where they would visit the children in the Shriners Hospital, the very people that this game was being played for.
Suddenly, Martin had a lot less to feel sorry about.
“Seeing those kids was so inspirational and so humbling,” Martin said. “It was like, ‘Oh, this is what we are doing all of this for.’”
Brattleboro’s Grady Vigneau had a long career in football and he said that the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl stands with anything else as a highlight, putting it right up there with his career at the University of New Hampshire.
Vigneau has always said that the part of the Shrine experience that stays with players forever is that hospital visit.
Others on that Vermont 1973 Shrine team were Middlebury’s Rodney Bicknell, Burlington’s Peter Briggs, Rutland’s Jon Cook, Hartford’s John Dyer, Mount St. Joseph’s Robbie Gilligan, Brattleboro’s William Grass, Rice’s Mark Guyette, North Country’s John Hinman, Winooski’s Robert Kaigle, Mount Anthony’s Michael Maguire, MSJ’s Thomas Mangan Jr., Winooski’s Jeff Menard, Woodstock’s Steven Morgan, Bellows Falls’ Paul Obuchowski, Middlebury’s Stephen Piper and Lorenzo Quesnel, Poultney’s Steve Saltis, Hartford’s James Spaulding, Essex’s Greg Sprout, Windsor’s Carl TanCreti and Fair Haven’s Russell Traverse.
The days of camp and the hospital visit behind them, there was a game to play on that August day at Dartmouth College’s Memorial Field.
It did not go well for Vermont from the start. Manchester Memorial’s David Croasdale rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns to help New Hampshire build a 21-9 lead.
When the Granite Staters still held that lead with less than four minutes to play, the fans were certain that New Hampshire’s third straight victory was a good as in the books.
Many of the fans left. There was even a story afloat of a radio man announcing over his station that New Hampshire had won the game without giving the score.
Martin was still on the sideline. He had only punted in the game.
Now, with minutes remaining, head coach Jerry Curcuru asked Martin if he wanted to go in the game as the quarterback.
Why not? He could say he played in the Maple Sugar Bowl as a quarterback and salvage something of what the injury had taken away from him.
“I figured that I would go in and have some fun. That is what I intended to do,” Martin said.
An improbable comeback? No way. The radio guy phoning in the news of a New Hampshire victory from somewhere on I-89 was certain he was safe.
Then it happened. Martin became the architect of an astounding rally that has had a long shelf life in the discussions of Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl history.
After scoring once, Bicknell’s interception got Vermont the ball back with a last-gasp chance to win it. The drive was keyed by Hinman’s running and capped by a TD pass from Martin to Gilligan.
Sprout, who had already booted a 34-yard field goal in the game, drilled the pressure-packed PAT attempt through the uprights: Vermont 22, New Hampshire 21.
“It was almost surreal,” Martin said. “I still can’t remember what happened but people have filled it in for me.
“You could not draw it up. It just happened.”
Today, Curcuru lives in Fort Myers, Florida, about three hours away from Martin.
“It was a pleasure playing for him,” Martin said. “He was a really nice guy. A lot of the guys cared a lot for him.”
Martin coordinated the 50-year reunion for the state championship Montpelier football team.
Now, he is orchestrating the reunion of the 1973 Vermont Shrine team. He is hoping a good many of those players will make it to Castleton University on Aug. 5 to share memories along with the stories of what has happened to them since that day of the most improbable comeback.
“That was easy,” Martin said of getting the 1972 Solons together.
“It is harder to find all of the Shrine players because they were all from different towns.”
Martin, Bicknell and Cook were football teammates at Middlebury College and he has remained in contact with a few others.
Another facet of the comeback victory that has gotten lost through the years is exactly how good this New Hampshire team was — one filled with scholarship players.
Croasdale’s scholarship was at the University of Massachusetts, and Salem’s Erich Phelps was from Big Ten power Michigan. Keene’s John Prentiss had a full ride to Maine and Doug Stockbridge, Mark Holden, Tom Dillon and Doug Graves had full scholarships to UNH.
Gilligan was the toast of Vermont after catching that pass to knot the score at 21-21.
Vigneau maintains that Gilligan had his bell rung on the previous play and did not even know where to line up or where he was when he caught that pass.
Gilligan has always said that Vigneau was wrong and that he knew exactly where he was on the play.
That discussion will likely continue on Aug. 5 at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium.