Middlebury alumnus Rodney Bicknell, left, and Montpelier alumnus Rex Martin were members of the 1973 Vermont Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl squad.

It was a great time to be Montpelier High quarterback Rex Martin or his teammates Jeff Mix and Andrew Conti.

They had won the 1972 Division I state championship football game by beating Rutland 35-6 and then the trio was selected to represent the Solons in the 1973 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual all-star game between the top recent graduates of Vermont and New Hampshire.

