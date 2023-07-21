BARRE — The city’s largest monument manufacturer just got the go-ahead to expand its sprawling complex on Boynton Street from a Development Review Board that reluctantly agreed to recommend the removal of a chronically absent member.

The board may have spent more time discussing whether to recommend the City Council remove member Ulysse “Pete” Fournier and appoint a more reliable replacement than it did reviewing the 5,000-square-foot addition proposed by Buttura & Gherardi Granite Artisans.

