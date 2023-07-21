BARRE — The city’s largest monument manufacturer just got the go-ahead to expand its sprawling complex on Boynton Street from a Development Review Board that reluctantly agreed to recommend the removal of a chronically absent member.
The board may have spent more time discussing whether to recommend the City Council remove member Ulysse “Pete” Fournier and appoint a more reliable replacement than it did reviewing the 5,000-square-foot addition proposed by Buttura & Gherardi Granite Artisans.
But for a curious question about the thickness of the concrete foundation of the $1.2 million project, which members were told will require some hillside excavation and the relocation of a gravel access road breezed through the board’s only hearing Thursday night.
Any questions the board may have had were answered by Buttura’s engineer, David Frothingham, who described the project as “straightforward.”
The addition Frothingham said won’t expand the plant’s manufacturing capacity, won’t create new jobs and the need for more parking, nor will it place any added demand on municipal services.
“This is just additional storage the company needs for processes they’re already doing now,” he said, suggesting the steel-framed addition and its concrete foundation would seamlessly blend into the existing industrial complex without any off-site impacts.
Because of the size of the addition, which includes the construction of more than 2,000 square feet of new impervious service, Frothingham said the project incorporates the installation of “dry swale” in order to comply with the city’s stormwater regulations.
“It’s that easy,” he said.
It was, and if board member Katrina Pelkey hadn’t wondered about the thickness of the foundation, the brief hearing would have been even more brief. There were no other questions from the balance of the board, which spent a few minutes in deliberative session and unanimously approved the application when they emerged.
After reelecting Linda Shambo, a virtual participant Thursday night, as chair, and Jeffrey Tuper-Giles, who ran the meeting at Shambo’s request, as vice chair the quorum-challenged board turned its attention to one of the three members who didn’t make the rescheduled hearing.
The absences of Michael Hellein and just-appointed Colin Doolittle were anticipated and while Fournier’s wasn’t a surprise — the last board meeting he attended was in January — Planning Director Janet Shatney said attempts to contact Fournier and his wife have been unsuccessful, and the board could consider recommending his removal. Citing the provision of the board’s bylaws that provide for the potential removal of a member with more than three unexcused absences, she said the board could ask the council to replace Fournier.
The suggestion sparked a conversation that quickly got awkward when some members wondered whether the board should request a “welfare check” for Fournier, who signaled earlier this year he was experiencing health issues that might require him to resign.
The resignation never came and attempts to reach Fournier in recent months have been unsuccessful.
Shambo said she had tried to reach Fournier, but his number is no longer in service and she believed the board could comfortably recommend the removal of a once-reliable member.
“I would expect he (Fournier) is just not able to continue on the board,” she said. “I think he would have let us know otherwise.”
Shambo said she did not believe requesting a welfare check was warranted and agreed replacing Fournier and filling what had become a defacto vacancy was the right decision.
The board was forced to cancel its May meeting when it couldn’t muster a quorum and on Thursday it briefly appeared the affirmative votes of all five members present would be needed to approve Buttura’s application.
Tuper-Giles advised the applicants that was the case and offered them the option of postponing the hearing until September. They chose to proceed instead and the late arrival of board member David Hough provided extra cushion that might have been needed if the project hadn’t been so straightforward.
Board members unanimously agreed to recommend the council remove Fournier and to appoint a new member to serve out the balance of his at-large term, which expires in 2025.
A former city councilor, Fournier was a long-time member of the review board — serving for several years as its chair before resigning in 2018. He was reappointed to the board in December 2021 and, until encountering health issues earlier this year, attendance was not an issue.