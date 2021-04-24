WAITSFIELD -What started as a heads-up to a driver for one of his brake lights being out turned into a Burlington man leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through parts of Washington and Chittenden County and a bunch of new criminal charges against the motorist whose record includes multiple driving while intoxicated convictions, authorities said.
Peter M. Smith II, 44, of Linden Terrace crashed his truck in Williston, fled from officers on foot and through a large swamp, the Washington County Sheriff's Department said. The department said he was caught hours later at his home after a tip from a Williston resident, who had been asked to provide a ride late Friday night.
Smith ignored blue lights and sirens signaling to pull over, and his passenger, in fear of greater injury, said he jumped from the truck while it was still moving early in the pursuit, Lt. Marc Poulin of the Sheriff's Department said.
Smith is due to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court in Barre on charges of gross negligent operation, attempting to elude and driving while his license was criminally suspended for life, Poulin indicated. The hearing is tentatively on Monday.
Smith also is facing a charge of false information to law enforcement for reportedly claiming to be his younger brother during the traffic stop, the lieutenant said.
After making the initial stop for defective equipment, Deputy Sheriff Tyler Jordan reported there was evidence of alcohol being involved, Poulin said.
Also Smith's front seat passenger jumped out of the truck during the initial stages of the pursuit on Main Street in Waitsfield while the chase was going about 20 miles per hour, officials said. Jordan called for an ambulance for Robert Leo, 54, while bystanders helped him out of the road and he was taken by rescue to Central Vermont Medical Center, officials said. Leo, who reported he was knocked unconscious, was later released.
Judge Mary Morrissey ordered Smith held for lack of $25,000 bail at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans pending arraignment. Smith also is on state probation, records show.
Poulin said the sheriff's department expects to issue multiple traffic tickets to Smith once the investigation for the chase from Waitsfield to Williston is complete.
The case began when Deputy Jordan while on routine patrol for the town of Waitsfield spotted a New Hampshire-registered truck with a defective brake light and pulled over the driver to alert him, Poulin said. Jordan reported he detected a heavy odor of intoxicants during the interaction with Smith on Old County Road near Main Street about 7:54 p.m. Friday, Poulin said.
Smith got out of the truck a couple of times during the stop and Jordan asked him each time to remain inside while the deputy checked the information, Poulin said. He said the driver opted to speed away. The chase at speeds between 40 and 90 miles per hour made it into Middlesex and onto northbound Interstate 89, officials said. Jordan reported the truck, which had reached speeds of 100 mph, made three U-turns through the grassy median on I-89 near the Waterbury exit.
The truck pulled off in Waterbury and the chase proceeded on U.S. 2 into Richmond, where Williston Police attempted to deploy tire deflating spikes to disable the vehicle on Cochran Road, police said. Sgt. Eric Shepard activated the stop stripes with pop-up spikes, but Smith drove into the opposite lanes to avoid the spikes, police said. Shepard joined the pursuit, which made it into Williston and eventually onto Mud Pond Road.
At the end of the dirt road Smith drove through a locked chain link fence that had a large orange caution sign and continued into the woods until his truck became disabled due to the rough terrain about 8:47 p.m. investigators said. Smith fled on foot.
Rush, a South Burlington Police K-9, and handler Officer Sarah Keller tracked him for about a half mile in the dense woods and swamp, but lost the scent in the area, police said. They ended the search by Oak Hill Road near Old Creamery Road.
About 11:15 p.m. a resident of Old Creamery Road called Williston Police to report he had been asked by a man to give him a ride to his home in Burlington. During the ride, the man mentioned he was running from police, Poulin said. The driver called Williston Police to report the incident and the address on Linden Terrace where he dropped off the man.
Jordan and Williston Officer Avery Lemnah responded to the residence and Smith's father reported his son was downstairs and the police found him trying to hide about 11:50 p.m., Poulin said. He was later taken to the St. Albans prison by Williston Police.
