MONTPELIER — The Franklin County Sheriff says the makeup of the committee appointed to consider impeaching him and the Franklin County State’s Attorney is neither fair nor unbiased.
Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski, a Burlington Democrat, announced Tuesday the names of those she has appointed to serve on a Special Committee on Impeachment Inquiry that will examine alleged misconduct by Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore and Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie.
Though both are county-level law enforcement officials from the same jurisdiction, their cases are separate and distinct. Lavoie has been accused of harassment and discrimination with regard to employees, while Grismore is facing charges for allegedly kicking a restrained prisoner, along with financial issues.
The special committee will be chaired by House Rep. Martin LaLonde, also a Burlington Democrat and chair of the House Committee on Judiciary. Its vice chair will be Rep. Michael McCarthy, a Democrat from St. Albans, who is also chair of the House Committee on Government Operations and Military Affairs.
Other members include Rep. Matt Birong, D-Vergennes; Rep. Carolyn Branagan, R-Georgia; Rep. Tom Burditt, R-West Rutland; Rep. Kari Dolan, D-Waitsfield; and Rep. Kelly Pajala, I-Londonderry.
“The members of the Special Committee on Impeachment Inquiry bring a wealth of experience and dedication to this crucial task. Their expertise in legislative matters, legal affairs, and commitment to upholding the integrity of Vermont’s law enforcement system will be invaluable in conducting a comprehensive and unbiased investigation,” Krowinski stated in the announcement release. “The committee will diligently review all relevant evidence, interview witnesses and carefully assess the allegations against Sheriff Grismore and State’s Attorney Lavoie. Their primary objective is to ensure justice and maintain the public’s trust in the legal institutions that serve the people of Franklin County and the entire state of Vermont.”
Grismore, who ran for election in 2023 and won, said Wednesday that he doesn’t think the makeup of the committee is fair, namely because of its vice chair, McCarthy.
“Mike McCarthy has been the leader in trying to get me to not run for office originally when I was elected,” said Grismore. “He even sent me a threatening letter that if I didn’t back out, certain things would happen.”
He claimed that the Franklin County Republican Party also wanted him to drop out of the sheriff’s race.
“So, no, I don’t think this is an unbiased group, I don’t think this is a fair and impartial committee,” Grismore said.
Lavoie didn’t return calls for comment on Wednesday.
Grismore shared McCarthy’s letter with the Herald. In it, McCarthy asks that Grismore request that his name be removed from the ballot, as video of the incident in which Grismore is accused of assaulting a detainee makes it impossible for him to continue his campaign.
The letter concludes with McCarthy stating that Grismore can end his campaign or “the next two months will be all about why you shouldn’t be the Sheriff, with the public asked again and again to focus on what I hope was the biggest mistake of your career. That will be terrible for you, for the Franklin County Sheriff’s office which you hoped to lead, and for everyone in this county.”
McCarthy said Wednesday that asking someone not to run a campaign, and possibly impeaching them, are two very different things, and that his views on whether Grismore should have run won’t affect his impartiality.
Either way, he’s only one of seven committee members, and that for Grismore, Lavoie or any other state official to be impeached requires a two-thirds of the House and two-thirds of the Senate to agree.
LaLonde said Wednesday that the committee is going to meet early next week to establish its rules and procedures. The last time the House considered impeaching an elected official was in the 1970s. The only other time before that, as far as the lawmakers are aware, was in the 1780s.
He said the committee will also divvy up the workload with regard to Grismore and Lavoie, as the two cases are separate and distinct. He and McCarthy said they’d like to see the committee’s work wrapped up before the year is out. They don’t want to rush it, or drag it out, but have to balance the urgency of the situation with the need for due process and diligence.
LaLonde said he doesn’t believe there will be any issues with McCarthy’s impartiality.
“It is imperative to note that the Special Committee on Impeachment Inquiry operates independently from other branches of government and will conduct its proceedings under established protocols and laws,” Krowinski stated. “This approach ensures the protection of all individuals’ rights while maintaining the highest standards of accountability.”
Grismore said that there’s much about his case the public doesn’t know. He said he’s not certain what his next steps are, since this process is so rarely undertaken, but he said he expects he’ll have to consult with an attorney at some point.
“There’s a lot that the public doesn’t know, and it’s going to be very eye-opening,” he said. “That’s one of the things I think could be a positive from this impeachment process is that it will come out, they can’t hide from the facts. I’ve always maintained that I acted within my rights as a police officer to defend myself and my other deputies.”
Burditt said as far as legal and legislative expertise goes, the committee is solid. His knowledge of Grismore’s and Lavoie’s situations is limited, but this isn’t a bad thing, as it will let him learn about what happened directly from witnesses and evidence. He noted that everyone involved is likely to learn a great deal about the legal process.
