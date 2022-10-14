MONTPELIER — After 18 years as Washington County sheriff, and another 20 before that as an officer in Barre City, W. Samuel Hill is calling it a career and a former deputy of his is running unopposed to replace him.

Hill was appointed sheriff in 2004 by then-governor Jim Douglas after Sheriff Donald Edson resigned. Edson stepped down after he pleaded guilty to felony fraud charges in a case where police said he obtained an illegal loan from the sheriff’s department in Lamoille County.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.