MONTPELIER — After 18 years as Washington County sheriff, and another 20 before that as an officer in Barre City, W. Samuel Hill is calling it a career and a former deputy of his is running unopposed to replace him.
Hill was appointed sheriff in 2004 by then-governor Jim Douglas after Sheriff Donald Edson resigned. Edson stepped down after he pleaded guilty to felony fraud charges in a case where police said he obtained an illegal loan from the sheriff’s department in Lamoille County.
Hill had spent the prior 20 years as a police officer in Barre City.
Law enforcement and public service runs in Hill’s family. He said in a Wednesday interview that his uncle, Harold Potter, served as sheriff in the county from 1960 to 1968. Hill said his father served as a military police officer and served as president of the local police commission.
“It’s always been a part of my life,” he said.
Hill said he knew the law enforcement piece of the job going in, but he had to quickly learn the other aspects of being a sheriff, including campaigning and managing a business.
“Because running a sheriff’s department is running a small business,” he said.
Departments like Hill’s don’t receive a budget from the state, they rely on contracts.
Multiple towns in the county contract with the department for patrol coverage.
One of those contracts had included providing security for the county’s courthouses in Montpelier and Barre. Hill had to give that contract up in 2019 because his department, like most other law enforcement agencies in the state and the country, was having trouble finding enough staff to do the job.
While he could use some more part-time deputies, Hill said his department is currently fully staffed to perform its day-to-day operations and fulfill its other contracts. He said he would need between five to eight more full-time deputies, as well as even more part-time deputies to fill in coverage gaps, in order to take back the contract for the courthouses.
Hill said he decided to retire because he’s had a long run. He said his public service career started when he was 15 years old riding along with an ambulance. He was hired as an officer in Barre City two weeks after he graduated college.
“It’s kind of all I’ve ever done,” Hill said. “It’s been a good run, but I’m just looking forward to something different.”
He said he didn’t yet know what retirement would look like for him, but besides helping the next sheriff transition into the role, he was certain it would not include law enforcement. Hill thanked the community for the support its given him over the years in allowing him to serve as sheriff.
Marc Poulin, a former deputy of Hill’s, is running unopposed to replace him. Hill said Poulin will do a great job and has his support.
Poulin said on Thursday there was a discussion between himself and Capt. Bret Meyer, second in command at the sheriff’s department, over who would succeed Hill. He said Meyer, who is a bit older than Poulin, opted to run for assistant judge this year instead of sheriff. Poulin, 47, said he could see himself serving as sheriff for three four-year terms.
Poulin had been third in command at the department for years until he left about a year and a half ago to join the Capitol Police Department charged with policing the State House.
He said he had become an outspoken advocate for the effort to unionize sheriff’s deputies across the state. Poulin said part of the reason he decided to leave the sheriff’s department was frustration he was dealing with over labor issues. While leaving the department was difficult, he said capitol police offering a $10,000 pay increase helped make the decision a bit easier.
Poulin said the union issues had nothing to do with Hill, and that he and the sheriff are on good terms.
He first served in law enforcement as an officer in Montpelier in 2005. Poulin worked there for a little over two years before joining the sheriff’s department and working his way up the ranks.
Poulin said he initially went to college for engineering at Norwich University.
“I quickly figured out a couple years in that I don’t want to do this,” he said.
Poulin then went to a trade school in Boston to learn how to become a piano technician. He said he still works as such a technician, but discovered he couldn’t make much of a living in that trade.
Poulin said he went on to work in a wire factory in Essex for five years to support his family. He said the business eventually moved to Mexico. Because the North American Free Trade Agreement was in place at the time, Poulin said the federal government had to pay for his retraining since his employer moved to Mexico. In that retraining, he said he discovered he would be a good fit in law enforcement.
“I figured, ‘It can’t go out of business, and it can’t move away. OK, I’ll give it a shot.’ And the rest is history,” he said.
Once elected, Poulin said he didn’t expect to make any dramatic changes to the department right away. One change he said he does plan to implement quickly is to get rid of heavy belts carrying all the gear deputies need on them in favor of vests. After two back surgeries, Poulin said he’s a firm believer of getting gear off a deputy’s waist.
Poulin said staffing is the current top issue for any law enforcement agency for a multitude of reasons. He said addressing staffing in a sheriff’s department is a bit of a chicken-and-egg situation because in order to pay deputies more and attract good candidates with higher pay, he needs contracts, but the department can’t go out and get those contacts if it doesn’t have the staff to fulfill them.
Traditionally, a significant portion of sheriff’s deputies in the state was made up of retired police officers looking for something to do in retirement.
“Those guys don’t exist anymore,” Poulin said. “Once in a while, you’ll get one or two. But for the most part, when people hit retirement age, they’re done. They have no interest in continuing.”
He said he will try to tackle recruitment issues by going after younger people and offering them a place to start their law enforcement careers. He said one advantage a sheriff’s department has over a police department is a much more flexible schedule. He said the only parts of the job that are required under state law for a deputy are prisoner transport and serving papers. The rest of the job is fulfilling contracts, which he said makes it easier for a deputy to swap a shift with another if they have a family gathering to attend or a sick kid to tend to.
Towns without their own police force or a contract with the local sheriff’s department rely solely on state police for law enforcement. Poulin said in a perfect world, he’d like to cover the basic needs of those towns in this county.
He said, “When the state police can’t get there, what can we do? How can we expand some of these contracts? And it really comes down to what can the towns afford and what can we provide based on whatever they can give us?”
Poulin ran unopposed as a Democratic in the August primary. Hill had run as a Republican. Both men said whatever political party they claim should have no bearing on how the department is run. They both said they are law enforcement officers with oaths sworn to and laws to follow.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
