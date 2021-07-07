BARRE TOWN — Despite unease over Good Samaritan Haven’s reversal of its week-old offer to conduct criminal background checks on those hoping to stay at the homeless shelter proposed in South Barre, the Select Board conceptually endorsed the project with one caveat Tuesday night.
The board unanimously agreed its support is contingent on drafting a mutually acceptable memorandum of understanding outlining how the shelter will operate if Downstreet Housing and Community Development is able to secure the conditional-use permit it has requested from the Development Review Board next week.
Select Board members reluctantly conceded that agreement won’t contain a previously floated provision that criminal background checks be conducted on prospective residents and those with offenses less than three years old be excluded from staying at the 15-bed shelter.
However, a week after proposing the background checks in his initial pitch to the board, Rick DeAngelis, executive director of Good Samaritan Haven, said he could not make that offer.
“I just decided we can’t do it,” he said, explaining the decision was reached after consulting with lawyers and concluding that if Good Samaritan Haven required background checks at one of its shelters, it would need to perform them at all of them.
DeAngelis said that would be problematic and while he understood the board’s interest in the previously proposed provision, it could not be part of the discussion going forward.
According to DeAngelis, Good Samaritan Haven remains committed to excluding individuals listed on the sex offender registry, as well as those previously barred from one of its other shelters. He also predicted those who wind up staying at the supervised shelter proposed on Route 14 would already have a “track record” with Good Samaritan Haven.
DeAngelis said those chosen to stay in the longer term shelter would likely be culled from those who stay at one of two “low-barrier” emergency shelters under Good Samaritan Haven’s expanding umbrella. One of them has been serving central Vermont’s homeless population for 35 years on Seminary Street in Barre, the other will be launched in the soon-to-be-acquired Twin City Motel on the Barre-Montpelier Road in Berlin.
At a time when there is no shortage of need for shelter space, DeAngelis told the board he is confident the emergency shelters could serve as a stepping stone to the longer term transitional housing arrangements, like one that is already up and running in Montpelier and another that is proposed in South Barre.
The background checks were viewed by board members as a reasonable safeguard that would lower the likelihood the proposed shelter would become a nuisance, and Police Chief William Dodge described the abrupt change of plans as a “curveball.”
“I’m not as happy as I was last week,” said Dodge, who struggled to discern the difference between “bad behavior” that might get you barred from from staying at a shelter and similarly bad behavior that occurs in the community while you are staying at a shelter.
Some board members said they shared that concern, DeAngelis said he understood they would be disappointed by the change, but hopeful they would be supportive of a project that contemplates replacing one transitional housing arrangement with another.
Phoenix House, a residence for men recovering from addiction, recently closed and with the town’s blessing, Good Samaritan Haven intends to provide rent-free transitional housing to those looking for a permanent place to live.
DeAngelis said the supervised, substance-free setting would come with a yet-to-be-set curfew, require participants have some source of income and remain engaged in a plan to find independent housing. He said those who don’t will be asked to leave after 90 days and those that do could take a year to make the transition.
Board members solicited public feedback on the proposal heard from one resident — Leigh McCaffrey — who expressed support for a shelter that would create a safe structured setting that would be beneficial to those looking to break the cycle of homelessness.
“People are not going to just leave because they’re inconvenient, so we’re going to have these folks in the community,” McCaffrey said. “They can either be in the kind of situation where someone is helping them make good decisions every day and get to work every day, and spend their money the way they need to, or they can be just wandering around.”
McCaffrey said creating a supportive environment was better for her as a new Barre Town homeowner and as pastor of First Congregational Church in Barre.
“Is it perfect? No,” she said. “There are no perfect solutions. If there were perfect solutions we wouldn’t have homeless people, but for me as a homeowner this looks like a solution that will help move this town forward.”
Board members essentially came down in the same place — opting not to let the perfect be the enemy of the good and conceptually endorsing a project with the expectation a memorandum of understanding will be worked out to address operational details and set guidelines.
DeAngelis said he was comfortable with that approach.
“We want to establish a good working relationship with the town … and its public safety officials,” he said, stressing the importance of the latter relationship.
Town Manager Carl Rogers said he would relay the board’s unanimous decision to members of the Development Review Board, which will consider the pending request for a conditional-use permit for the shelter when it meets next Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.