BARRE TOWN — One of the Barre Unified Union School District’s three schools is closed today as officials responded to several confirmed cases of COVID-19 among members of the school community.
Barre Town Middle and Elementary School was idle today based on what Interim Superintendent Chris Hennessey described as a fluid situation that required more than cursory attention by school administrators.
How many cases was a question Hennessy said he couldn’t comfortably answer Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s still emerging,” he said. “I’m not trying to be coy.”
Hennessey did say there were “several” cases and while he declined to specify whether they were students, faculty, staff or some mix of the three, he did say assembling a meaningful list of potential close contacts quickly became too cumbersome to complete in short order.
Rather than rush to assemble a contact tracing list that might not be complete, Hennessey said taking the day made more sense given the number of people potentially involved.
“We are anticipating this will be a one-day closure,” said Hennessey, who was in the process of notifying members of the Barre Town school community, the Barre Unified School Board and the district at large when contacted for comment on Tuesday.
Unvaccinated students who are deemed to be close contacts of one or more of the confirmed cases will be notified and required to quarantine and the rest will be permitted to return to school.
“The expectation is, we will be open for business (at Barre Town’s pre-K-8 school) on Thursday,” he said.
Hennessey said the episode in Barre Town was distinguishably different from an isolated case that was detected at Barre City Elementary and Middle School late last week.
In that case, Hennessey said it was comparatively easy to come up with a complete list for contact tracing and notify affected families without interrupting school.
“We were able to keep it smaller,” he said. “This turned into a bigger issue.”
Hennessey said school officials learned of the cases Tuesday afternoon and quickly agreed to take the safety-first approach he relayed to members of the school community early Tuesday evening.
“It’s absolutely essential that we get this right and contact the right families in conjunction with the Vermont Department of Health,” he wrote, acknowledging some would be disappointed in the decision.
“Ultimately, the safety of our students and staff is our absolute priority,” he wrote, adding: “We are doing everything possible to keep our schools fully open, and I can assure you that we will continue to do so.”
david.delcore @timesargus.com
