BARRE — Negotiators for the city and unionized members of its police department have reached a tentative settlement more than four months after the last labor agreement expired.
It took nearly five-and-a-half hours and City Manager Steve Mackenzie said he was prepared to go much longer if necessary to reach an elusive three-year deal he can’t say much about until after it is ratified.
“I can say it’s a big relief,” he said Friday. “Now we can move on to something else.”
Almost.
Mackenzie said the city’s labor attorney, Scott Cameron, was working on a written version of the agreement reached on Wednesday afternoon. He expected that document would be ready by Monday — providing the union negotiators with a draft contract they can take back to their members for their review as part of the ratification process.
Barring any unforeseen delays, Mackenzie said the union should ratify the proposed contract in coming weeks and the City Council should be in a position to do the same before Christmas.
“The hard part is over,” he said.
As soon as both sides have ratified the contract, Mackenzie said it would be public and he could discuss its terms of what could predictably characterized as a compromise.
“Nobody got everything they wanted, but each side got what they felt they needed to have,” he said.
On Friday, the only contractual detail Mackenzie said he was prepared to publicly disclose involved the duration of the proposed labor agreement. That, he said, was only because both sides entered negotiations openly expressing interest in reaching a multi-year deal.
The tentative settlement checks that box and — assuming it is ratified — will be retroactive to July 1 and run through June 30, 2024.
The three-year contract is the product of talks that started in April, stalled over the summer and, Mackenzie said, would have been headed for mediation if the two sides weren’t able to reach a tentative agreement Wednesday afternoon.
Though the two sides hadn’t met since mid-July, Mackenzie said the prospect of declaring an impasse heading into the holiday season was a shared concern.
“I think both sides were prepared to reach a tentative agreement,” he said. “It was time to get this done.”
Mackenzie said the lapse in negotiations, which included the cancellation of a bargaining session set for Aug. 4, may actually have been helpful based on fresh information about the cost of health insurance for the coming year.
That turned a key unresolved issue into a known commodity — at least for next year — and helped re-frame the discussion about wages.
Mackenzie said a closed-door meeting with Cameron and city councilors Tuesday night was “extremely helpful” given the new information and a recommendation they alter previously discussed parameters.
Without the council’s awareness and concurrence in advance, Mackenzie said settlement might not have been reached. An added bonus, he said, is that councilors won’t be surprised by the terms of the proposed contract.
“It gave the council a good preview of what an agreement could look like,” he said referring to Tuesday night’s executive session.
Having the council on board and up to speed could be key barely a year after Mayor Lucas Herring had to break a, 3-3, tie in order to ratify the belatedly negotiated one-year contract that lapsed on June 30.
Assuming the proposed contract is ratified, all four of Barre’s municipal labor unions will be working under active contracts.
Two of those contracts — one covering unionized members of the city’s fire and ambulance departments and the other covering clerical and custodial staff — are set to expire on June 30, 2022. The third, which covers public works employees, is a three-year deal that runs through Dec. 31, 2022.
