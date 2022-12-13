On a recent Monday, Barre Town Middle and Elementary School lunch worker Trina Villa dressed as a watermelon. On Tuesday, she wore her "Average Lunch Lady" taco shirt and a taco hat. On Wednesday, her shirt was covered with strawberries, and she wore a strawberry hat. Thanksgiving week she was dressed as a turkey.
Every day, Villa dresses in a new costume that matches the lunch menu for the day. With six shirts and a large pile of hats, she has dozens of lunch costume options.
“This may seem silly, but I like to meet the kids on their level and get them excited about lunch. The kids love it. I am constantly getting comments, ‘I love your shirt,’ ‘I love your hat,’ ‘Your hat’s so funny,’” Villa said.
Villa is definitely not your parents’ "lunch lady." She doesn’t just serve food. She brings smiles to the lunchroom. She sees her role not only as the person who fills the lunch plates, but also as a teacher who has 25 minutes to spread joy and give lessons on good nutrition.
“I tend to treat the lunchroom as a classroom, but we get to see every kid in the school, every day. We only get 25 minutes with each group, so you have to be super quick to make connections with them," she said.
"I know pretty much every kid by name. I know what they like, what they don’t like. They really appreciate that,” she said.
Villa has worked the lunch crowd in Barre's school district since 2014. She has dressed in costume for the past two years. She switched from Barre City last year to Barre Town this school year to be with her daughter, who is in kindergarten.
“We get to come to school together and go home together,” Villa said.
The first time she dressed in costume, she didn’t warn her boss, Monica Tolman, food service director for the Barre Unified Union School District, which includes Spaulding High School, and the middle and elementary schools in Barre City and Barre Town.
“She knows by now not to ask me to wear a uniform because I won’t,” Villa said, smiling at Tolman.
Not to worry, Tolman is a big fan.
“I love it. Trina brings a lot of energy and excitement to the lunchroom. It’s a pleasure working with her. She’s excellent with the kids. She’s very creative. She’s always sending me different recipes, with fruits and veggies,” Tolman said.
“Lunch lady life is very busy, very fast-paced, but also it is a very rewarding job. You get to know all the kids on a personal level, and you get them to try new thing they may not have tried otherwise. You get to provide them with a healthy, balanced meal. It’s very rewarding,” Villa said.
