Monica Tolman, director of food services for the Barre school district, and Trina Villa, a lunchroom employee at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School who serves up meals and smiles to students.

 Photo by Peter Cobb

On a recent Monday, Barre Town Middle and Elementary School lunch worker Trina Villa dressed as a watermelon. On Tuesday, she wore her "Average Lunch Lady" taco shirt and a taco hat. On Wednesday, her shirt was covered with strawberries, and she wore a strawberry hat. Thanksgiving week she was dressed as a turkey.

Every day, Villa dresses in a new costume that matches the lunch menu for the day. With six shirts and a large pile of hats, she has dozens of lunch costume options.

